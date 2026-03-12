MAFS Australia’s Bec on why she was so furious with Danny on honeymoon and who he was eyeing up

MAFS Australia‘s Bec Zacharia has lifted the lid on who caught her husband Danny Hewitt’s eye during their honeymoon, sparking a heated exchange in tonight’s episode.

The drama unfolded after the couples were handed an ‘honesty box’, prompting them to answer questions their partner had written.

Bec and Danny’s segment quickly escalated into conflict.

Bec asked Danny whether he felt any sexual attraction towards her.

And within moments ,she accused him of checking out another woman during their stay at Yatule Resort & Spa in Fiji.

MAFS Australia: Bec and Danny’s honeymoon clash

Danny appeared caught off guard, pausing before admitting he didn’t feel attracted to his new wife.

For Bec, who had previously revealed they were intimate on their wedding night, it was a tough blow.

Bec then accused Danny of spending time staring at another woman in the resort.

The show didn’t reveal the identity of the woman, but Bec has since explained who she meant in an interview.

Speaking to Australia’s TV Week, Bec said Danny was eyeing a bikini-clad female photographer working at a nearby wedding.

She added: “Every time she walked past, he would stare.

She ran past in her bikini, and he kept doing double and triple takes. He denies it to this day and was furious at me for mentioning it.”

Danny rejected Bec’s claim on the show, but she remains steadfast in her account.

MAFS Australia: Bec on her transformation journey

Bec has been candid about her appearance changes over the years.

She has lost more than 4st on a Keto diet, combined with weight training and Pilates. She also had reconstructive surgery, having been “born effectively without a jaw,” which she shared previously.

Throughout the series, Bec has opened up about building confidence.

“Growing up, I was always the chubby one. There wasn’t a lot of self-love going on,” she admitted.

She added: “I don’t think I’m a 10 out of 10 by any means. But I definitely walk through life now thinking and feeling I’m beautiful. And I’ve never felt beautiful before.”

Married At First Sight Australia continues tonight at 7.30pm on E4.

