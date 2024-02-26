MAFS Australia 2024 full cast: Psychic medium, pro kickboxer and a marriage celebrant

MAFS Australia 2024 is back and we’ve got the full season 11 cast line-up, with all the details you need to know about the hopeful newlyweds.

From a professional boxer to a marriage celebrant and a micro-influencer, this year’s Married At First Sight Australia cast has a variety of contestants – hoping to be lucky in love. Discover the MAFSA 2024 cast below…

Meet the MAFSA 2024 cast: The Brides

The reality show has contestants from a variety of backgrounds and ages, hoping to meet the one. With health experts to business know-it-alls, MAFSA is sure to play cupid for some surprising couples. The love experts aren’t far away to observe just how well the couples get on. But will the newlyweds meet their Mr or Mrs Right?

Go Andrea! (Credit: E4)

Andrea, 51 – Wedding photographer

It sounds like Andrea has been part of many weddings. Now it’s her turn to strut down the aisle. She is reportedly the eldest bride this season.

Lucinda is looking for love (Credit: E4)

Lucinda, 43 – Marriage Celebrant and MC

Another bride looks to have some marriage expertise. Lucinda often gives her Instagram followers glimpse into her life as a celebrant, as well as her spirituality.

Back in 2022, Lucinda also gave social media an insight into her relationship status prior to lockdown, writing: “Everything I had spent years creating at that time came wildly crashing down in a full blazing collapse of heart break and body break. My relationship, my home, my stuff, my Melbourne tribe, my health, my business, my subcontracting jobs, my dreams to have a baby with the man I loved, all of it.”

Lauren, 32 – Marketing and PR

According to the Daily Mail Australia, Lauren is rumoured to bring the ‘drama’ to the show’s dinner parties. She was even dubbed as a ‘sexy’ ‘food blogger’ by the publication. Meanwhile, Lauren has been running her food-focused Instagram account, @so.cooked, since April 2017. Described by the shows experts as ‘outrageous’ and her co-stars as ‘trouble’, Lauren is one to keep an eye on.

Cassandra, 30 – Micro-influencer

A source told the MailOnline about Cassandra: “Cass has been telling her friends for years that she would end up on MAFS. This is literally her dream becoming true.”

Cassandra boasts 20.8K followers on Instagram and enjoys keeping them up to date with travel and style content.

Ellie, 32 – Nurse

Reportedly described as ‘bubbly’ by sources close to her, Ellie might be just what the doctor ordered for one hopeless romantic. She joked to Instagram with some appropriate song lyrics, before embarking on the experiment: “You’ll be the prince and I’ll be the princess, it’s a love story, baby just say yes.”

Will Natalie find the one? (Credit: E4)

Natalie, 32 – Physiotherapist

Unfortunately, Natalie the physiotherapist might have to use some of her own skills after sustaining an injury prior to her wedding. In a clip of the show’s trailer, Natalie was seen spraining her ankle on the way to her wedding. Is this what they mean with the phrase ‘love hurts’?

Sara, 29 – Nutritionist

Another cast member has some serious health knowledge. Sara runs her own business, titled: ‘Fit and Hungry Girls’ and works as an online fitness coach. Ahead of entering the experiment, she wrote to social media: “Sometimes love stories start with a plot twist.”

Tori, 27 – Business Development Manager

Described as ‘one of the most loyal souls’ by the Daily Mail Australia, Tori seems like a perfect addition to the line-up. She wrote to social media ahead of the experiment, alongside a snap wearing her wedding dress: “I’ve gone completely rogue and ended up here.”

Jade, 26 – Executive Assistant

Next up is Jade. An executive assistant hoping to organise her love life. The single mum, who has an eight-year-old daughter, wants a partner who can keep up with her playful side.

Madeleine, 30 – Psychic Medium

Madeleine is also an actress and is described as ‘charismatic’ and ‘intense’. We can’t wait to see what is in store for Madeleine and hope it is all good vibes!

Will Eden find true love? (Credit: E4)

Eden, 28 – Recruitment Consultant

This brunette beauty was reportedly approached by multiple producers to appear on the show. She often shares aesthetically pleasing photos to Instagram. Eden wrote to social media before heading on the show: “Well, #MAFS wasn’t on my 2024 bingo card, but here we go…”

Jonathan is ready to find love (Credit: E4)

The grooms: Jonathan, 39 – Managing Director

The cast certainly have some top notch careers including Jonathan, who is a managing director. He also previously served as an infantry soldier. Flaunted on his Instagram, Jonathan is a lover of the outdoors.

Jayden, 26 – Pro Kick Boxer

Following in the footsteps of his brother Mitch, who appeared on season nine, Jayden is hoping to get some pulses racing.

Jayden looked to be on the hunt for love prior to the experiment, as he wrote to socials: “Picking flowers for my imaginary girlfriend.” The athlete is described online as a mid-weight MMA fighter.

Jack, 34 – Personal Trainer

The MAFSA 2024 cast is made up of some serious fitness lovers. Jack, however, might not just be setting pulses racing. He reportedly has some past relationship drama. Look out newlyweds!

Tim, 31 – E-commerce marketing

Another marketing wizard is amongst the MAFSA cast. Tim originally studied civil engineering at university, before studying marketing and starting his own business. The business-owner is thinking big about his love life too. He wrote to social media prior to the show: “Looking for the perfect meet-cute story to tell my grandkids.”

MAFSA’s Richard works as a motivational speaker (Credit: E4)

Richard, 62 – Motivational Speaker

Richard, who is originally from South Africa, has three children. He is the show’s oldest contestant yet and has been dubbed a ‘silver fox‘. Nicknamed ‘The Brand Guy’ online, his website describes his talks as: “Talks and workshops that remove the barriers holding people back at work and in life. Branding that recharges companies and engages their people.”

Tristan, 29 – Entertainment Manager

Reportedly described by his friends as ‘down to earth’, Tristan likes to update his social media frequently with insights into his travel loving life. He wrote to socials before embarking on the experiment: “Ring a ding ding, let’s get married!”

Ridge, 27 – Psychiatric Nurse

According to 9Now, the two-time Commonwealth Games weightlifter is drawn to women with ‘tidy rigs’. You’ll have to catch us Brits up on the lingo, Ridge!

Ash, 33 – Sales Manager

This singleton is apparently ‘misjudged’ due to his tattoos. Ash hasn’t been in love for eight years and is described as a ‘sensitive’ and ‘caring’ fella. Aw!

Read more: Married At First Sight star Mel Schilling diagnosed with colon cancer: ‘My whole life changed’

MAFS Australia 2024: Stephen, 26 – Hairdresser

Stephen reportedly wants to find love in a serious and monogamous relationship. He explained that this is hard to find in Perth – due to a small dating pool.

Let’s hope the experts match him with a brand new catch. Stephen joked to socials prior to the experiment: “I’m marrying a stranger at first sight, wbu?”

Michael, 34 – Salesperson

Elsewhere, Michael isn’t afraid to stand up for what he believes in.

He’s originally from Ohio in the United States. When it comes to relationships, Michael can struggle with letting his walls down out of a fear of being hurt.

Will Ben find ‘the one’? (Credit: E4)

Ben, 39 – Tour Guide

Ben works part-time in the construction industry. According to E4, he’s craving adventure and excitement he once had travelling the world.

His last serious relationship ended five years ago and he finds dating exhausting. Let’s hope he finds the right one!

Collins, 28 – Executive Assistant

Collins is a self-confessed chatterbox. He’s had zero experience in dating and relationships. Collins has never had a girlfriend and often finds himself in the friendzone.

Praying for better luck for Collins!

Timothy, 51 – Business Owner

After recently losing his father, Timothy felt lonely and craved the support and love from a partner.

According to E4, Timothy’s ideal match needs to be a genuinely good person, with a flexible, fun nature.

Will Simon find love? (Credit: E4)

Simon, 39 – Marketing Manager

Simon was married to his ex-wife for most of his 20s. Just before turning 30, he came out as gay to his family.

He has a teenage son with his ex-wife, who he shares a friendship with.

Simon wants to find love with a man and believes the experts can find him the perfect match!

Married at First Sight Australia series 11 begins tonight (February 26) from 7.30pm on E4.

