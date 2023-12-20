Married At First Sight star Mel Schilling diagnosed with colon cancer: ‘My whole life changed’

Married at First Sight Australia star Mel Schilling has revealed she’s been diagnosed with cancer in an emotional update on Instagram.

The dating and psychological coach, 51, has appeared on both the British and Australian versions of the show.

She shared a photo yesterday (Tuesday, December 19) of herself hugging her husband Gareth Brisbane, 51, and their daughter Madison, eight.

She wrote: “‘You have cancer.’ Last Thursday my consultant told me those three words.”

Married at First Sight star Mel having 5cm tumour removed

The dating coach revealed that while she filmed for MAFS Australia’s upcoming 11th series, she began to feel pain in her stomach. She explained: “About a month ago when I was filming in Australia, I developed severe stomach cramps on set. I put it down to all the travel I’d been doing and the upset it caused to my system. I saw my GP in Sydney and he put it down to constipation, gave me some laxatives and sent me on my way.”

Despite getting her doctor’s assessment, Mel still felt she knew her condition was more serious as she booked herself for a scan when she travelled to the UK. “On Thursday, I was told I had colon cancer and in an instant, my whole life changed,” she wrote.

She will be spending Christmas in hospital

Mel revealed she will check into the hospital tomorrow to remove a 5cm tumour in her colon which, had it gone undetected for much longer, would have killed her. As a result, she will be spending Christmas Day in the hospital while receiving treatment.

Since then, she admitted she feels “incredibly blessed” that her cancer is “relatively easy to eradicate”.

“I’m expected to make a full recovery though it’s a rough road ahead,’ she wrote, adding: “I also feel so lucky to have an incredible support network around me, both personally and professionally, my own family and my TV family have been amazing this past few days,” she continued.

While she joked about naming her tumour Terry, Mel said that it would be so “tough” to spend Christmas without her family.But she added that getting rid of the tumour will be the “best present” of all.

She concluded her post: “I just wanted to finish by saying that if something doesn’t feel right, please, please don’t ignore it and if you don’t think the answers you have got are right, keep going until you do, it might just save your life.”

Fans and colleagues react

Since then the star has been flooded with comments from stars and fans.

Loose Women presenter Coleen Nolan expressed her thoughts as she said: “Thinking of you Mel. You’re a force to be reckoned with and you can do this! Sending you so much love.” Former I’m A Celebrity contestant and This Morning host Josie Gibson shared: “Mel, I am so sorry. I am sending you so much love.”

Meanwhile, Dancing on Ice star Oti Mabuse commented: “Oh Mel – sending you all the love and healing for you and your family.”

Her co-star Charlene Douglas replied: “You’ve got this Mel. Praying for a full and speedy recovery.” Blue singer Duncan James shared: “I’m sending you all the love in the world. But I know you’re gonna pull through this. I love and admire you and your strength! You’re going to be okay. I just know.” Lorraine star Dr Amir Khan added: “Oh Mel, I’m sorry to hear this. I’m here if you need anything.”

