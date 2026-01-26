Lynley series 1 ending explained and what we know about a series 2

Lynley series 1 wrapped up on an upbeat note, with DI Thomas Lynley and DS Barbara Havers proving they were more than capable of outsmarting Norfolk’s criminals. The cases were cracked, the villains caught – but the ending left viewers with one big question: could this mismatched duo be back for a series 2?

Initially billed as chalk-and-cheese partners, Lynley and Havers turned out to have far more in common than either expected. What began with a bit of frost soon thawed into mutual respect – and even affection. And with the finale leaving plenty unresolved, it certainly felt like their story isn’t over just yet.

So, what exactly went down in the final episode, and what clues did Lynley series 1 leave behind about a possible return?

***Warning: spoilers from the Lynley ending ahead***

Leo Suter as DI Thomas Lynley, and Sofia Barclay as DS Barbara Havers in Lynley series 1 (Credit: BBC)

What happened in Lynley episode 4?

The final episode saw Lynley and Havers investigating the death of homeless teenager Kimmo Thorne, whom Havers had reluctantly arrested for petty theft just a day earlier. Their enquiries led them to a church linked to a local drug gang – but it soon became clear this case ran far deeper.

The trail connected back to an unsolved murder handled years earlier by their now-retiring colleague, DI Horwood. As the pieces fell into place, Lynley and Havers were forced to confront a deeply uncomfortable truth: corruption inside their own station.

Lynley uncovered evidence that his predecessor DI Derek Horwood had been on the take, turning a blind eye to drug gangs for the right price. Worse still, Lynley suspected his own boss, DCI Brian Nies, may also have been complicit.

When a third victim was discovered with the same distinctive wounds as the first two, the team sought expert advice to build a psychological profile of what appeared to be a serial killer.

Meanwhile, long-simmering tensions between Lynley and Nies finally boiled over. Their fractured history came into sharp focus as betrayal and resentment were laid bare.

The finale delivered a genuinely chilling twist. Two murders were carried out by church youth Ryan, who believed he was acting on divine instruction – described as “a mind corrupted by religious fantasies”. He then abducted Lynley’s girlfriend Helen in a desperate attempt to draw the DI into a trap.

The final shock? The third murder was committed by Professor Hamish Milne of Norfolk University – the very man Lynley and Havers had turned to for guidance on the earlier killings.

Did DI Thomas Lynley end up with Helen?

In the closing stretch of the series, Lynley’s personal life finally took centre stage. Having reconnected in episode two, he and Helen quickly slipped into an intimate relationship – but not without some frank conversations.

In episode four, the pair discussed where things were heading. Over an evening meet-up, Helen laid her cards on the table, telling Lynley she needed to understand what she was signing up for if they were going to keep seeing each other.

Lynley admitted relationships didn’t come easily to him, prompting Helen to raise the awkward but necessary topic of commitment. Her blunt honesty caught him off guard, but his response was equally revealing: he wasn’t seeing anyone else and liked the idea of something serious.

Thomas and Helen became official, but it didn’t last long… (Credit: BBC One)

Lynley series 2: Did they stay together?

Sadly, any hopes of a lasting romance were short-lived. After becoming collateral damage in Lynley’s latest case, Helen was forced to face a harsh reality. Even after Lynley saved her life, she admitted she couldn’t continue.

She told him that his dangerous world was something she couldn’t share, explaining that while she cared deeply for him, she couldn’t fall in love with someone who lived with such constant risk.

The series ended with Helen needing space, leaving Lynley once again alone – another personal sacrifice in a life already marked by distance from his family. Viewers know his father is the Earl of Asherton, but Lynley has long rejected taking on that role.

What was the history between Nies and Lynley?

BBC One described DCI Brian Nies as “clever, analytical, and politically astute” – but his dislike of Lynley was unmistakable. Rooted in class insecurity and old professional wounds, Nies resented Lynley’s presence from the start.

Earlier episodes showed Nies attempting to drive a wedge between Lynley and Havers, but Havers proved far too sharp to be played. It also emerged that Lynley and Nies had worked together years earlier at the Met, and their partnership had ended badly.

When Lynley suggested Nies may have known about Horwood’s corruption, things turned ugly. Their explosive confrontation forced old betrayals into the open, with Nies accusing Lynley of undermining his authority.

Despite itching to suspend him, Nies was forced into an uneasy truce, eventually conceding one grudging truth: Lynley got results.

The usually lovely Daniel Mays as the rather unpleasant DCI Brian Nies in Lynley (Credit: BBC One)

What is a CHIS?

Anyone familiar with Line of Duty will already know the term. CHIS stands for Covert Human Intelligence Source – essentially an informant used by police to gather information on serious crime.

In Lynley, DI Derek Horwood had a CHIS feeding him intelligence on local drug operations. Not all informants volunteer, and some are pressured into cooperating in exchange for leniency.

On the streets, of course, a CHIS has a far simpler name: a grass.

Lynley series 2: What happened to Lynley’s brother?

One of the quiet emotional threads of the series was the shared grief between Lynley and Havers. Both lost their brothers, a bond that helped cement their partnership.

Lynley revealed his brother had died too, admitting he struggled to talk about it. Fans of the books will know that Thomas’ younger brother Peter battled drug addiction, though this has yet to be explored onscreen.

Havers’ loss, meanwhile, was more clearly defined – her brother died from cancer.

Will Lynley be back for a series 2? (Credit: BBC/Playground TV/Jonathan Hession)

Is there a series 2 of Lynley?

So far, neither BritBox nor BBC One have confirmed a second series. But with so many threads left dangling, the ending certainly didn’t feel final.

The contemporary reimagining draws from Elizabeth George’s best-selling novels – and there’s no shortage of material left to adapt. The original Inspector Lynley Mysteries ran from 2001 to 2008, clocking up six series and 24 episodes.

With a built-in fanbase and plenty more stories to tell, the potential for Lynley series 2 is very much there.

Lynley reviews

Here, the series was embraced as cosy crime comfort viewing: a handsome lead detective, a growing partnership, and picturesque locations that made Monday nights feel a little softer. Lynley and Havers won viewers over, and many would happily welcome them back.

Critics were more mixed. The Guardian called it “the ultimate undemanding telly”, while The Independent praised it as “a great comeback for the detective show” despite reservations about performances and scripts. Radio Times highlighted its “old-school charm”.

Audience reactions were similarly divided, with some unimpressed by the production style, while others defended it as old-fashioned fun. For every detractor, there was a viewer enjoying its straightforward storytelling – and hoping it gets another run.

Lynley series 1 is currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer.