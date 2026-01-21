Death in Paradise fans ‘gutted’ as BBC One confirms fan favourite won’t be returning in series 15

Death in Paradise fans are bracing themselves for a big change as the BBC One crime drama returns for series 15 – and it’s official that Ginny Holder won’t be part of the new run. Viewers have already shared their disappointment, with many admitting they’re genuinely “sad” to see her go.

After appearing on and off in the Caribbean crime drama for eight years, Ginny will be absent from the upcoming episodes. The BBC confirmed her exit in a social media update this week, just days before series 15 launches.

The broadcaster was keen to thank the actress for her work as Darlene Curtis and hinted that this might not be the last we’ve seen of her on Saint Marie.

So what’s going on, why is Ginny leaving, and who’s stepping in next? Here’s everything we know so far.

Ginny Holder as Officer Darlene Curtis in Death in Paradise (Credit: BBC)

Is Officer Darlene Curtis actress Ginny Holder in Death in Paradise series 15?

The answer is no. BBC One has confirmed that Ginny Holder has officially left Death in Paradise, and her character Officer Darlene Curtis will not appear in series 15.

Sharing the news on social media, the channel wrote: “Sadly, we’re saying goodbye to Darlene this series. Ginny Holder has been a much-loved cast member. And we’re hugely grateful to her for bringing her talent to Officer Darlene Curtis.”

The post continued: “We wish her all the best – maybe we’ll catch up with her in Saint Marie in the future!”

That wording certainly suggests the door is still open for a possible return in the future.

Why did she leave?

Neither the BBC nor Ginny herself has explained the reason behind her departure. But there’s no doubt that loyal viewers will feel her absence.

Darlene first arrived in the show back in series 7, initially introduced as Dwayne Myers’ love interest while working as admin at the police station. Fans then watched her train as an officer, eventually becoming an important and trusted member of the team.

Although she did feature in the 2025 Christmas special, her appearance was brief. Darlene only popped up on a mobile phone screen, with the storyline explaining that she was away caring for her unwell aunt.

Ginny Holder as DS Nadia Latif in The Capture (Credit: BBc)

What is Ginny Holder doing now?

Ginny won’t be off screens for long, as she’s set to appear in series 3 of The Capture. Viewers will be able to watch the intelligent thriller in the spring schedules on BBC One. She’ll be reprising the role she first played back in series 1 in 2019.

The London-born actress stars as DS Nadia Latif, who later became a DI. She also appeared in series 2, which aired in 2022.

Who is replacing Ginny Holder’s Darlene in Death in Paradise series 15?

Actress Catherine Garton joins the Death in Paradise cast for series 15, playing new arrival Sergeant Mattie Fletcher. Viewers of The War Between the Land and the Sea will recognise her as Corporal Jane Hart.

The rest of the main cast remains firmly in place. Don Gilet is back as DI Mervin Wilson, alongside Shantol Jackson as DS Naomi Thomas, Shaquille Ali-Yebuah as Officer Sebastian Rose, Don Warrington as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson, and Elizabeth Bourgine as Catherine Bordey.

The BBC has also confirmed a strong guest line-up, including Happy Valley favourite Siobhan Finneran and Spooks star Hermione Norris.

Sadly, we’re saying goodbye to Darlene this series. Ginny Holder has been a much-loved cast member, and we’re hugely grateful to her for bringing her talent to Officer Darlene Curtis. We wish her all the best – maybe we’ll catch up with her in Saint Marie in the future! pic.twitter.com/Ex4H4j2jXR — Death in Paradise (@deathinparadise) January 20, 2026

Darlene “will be missed”

Unsurprisingly, fans were quick to react to the news, with many sharing how much they’ll miss Darlene.

One viewer wrote: “Darlene will be missed – who else will put DI Mervin in his place?!”

Another said: “She’s been such an amazing character for the show and I’m sure we will all miss her smiling face.”

A third commented: “Aww, Darlene will be missed and have enjoyed her character very much. Wishing @GinnyHolder1 all the best for the future and hope it won’t be too long before we see her on screen again.”

“I love Darlene, the character will be missed and the actor who played her so brilliantly,” added another. While one fan summed it up simply: “Gutted, she’s been a great character.”

Read more: Lynley on BBC One: The detective drama is set in and around Norfolk, but a totally different filming location was used

Death in Paradise series 15 starts on Friday, January 30, 2026 at 9pm on BBC One.