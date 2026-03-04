Lovejoy: Slow Horses makers to reboot one of the BBC’s most iconic mystery dramas after 30 years

Lovejoy is officially coming back. The producers behind Slow Horses have acquired the rights to the classic BBC series, and with a reboot now in development, fans are already asking the obvious question: who will replace Ian McShane?

The return of Lovejoy is part of a wider revival of classic British TV.

A new version of Dalziel and Pascoe is on the way this year, with Kerry Godliman and Nina Singh stepping into the lead roles.

Now another beloved title from the archive is returning: Lovejoy!

Lovejoy ran for over three decades (Credit: BBC)

Who’s making the Lovejoy reboot?

See-Saw Films, the production company behind Slow Horses and Heartstopper, is developing a new version of Lovejoy.

According to Variety, the studio has secured the rights to the original novels by John Grant and is planning a “contemporary reimagining” of the series.

The original BBC show ran from 1986 to 1994 and starred Ian McShane as Lovejoy, a charming but questionable antiques dealer operating across rural Essex and Suffolk.

He had an uncanny knack for spotting valuable items among junk, and he wasn’t above bending the rules to get what he wanted.

One of the show’s quirks was Lovejoy’s habit of breaking the fourth wall – something that gave the series a playful tone long before Fleabag.

For many fans, it was the definition of classic Sunday evening TV. As one viewer put it online, Lovejoy was “perfect Sunday night viewing,” while another described the character as “possibly the most wonderful character you’ve never heard of.”

Who will replace Ian McShane? (Credit: BBC)

Who will play Lovejoy?

That’s the biggest question surrounding the reboot – and for now, there’s no answer.

No casting has been announced yet, and it’s unclear how closely the new version will follow the original. Whether the series will retain its fourth-wall-breaking style or modernise the format entirely also remains to be seen.

As for Ian McShane returning to the role, that appears unlikely. The actor has previously said he has no interest in reprising the part, although he has suggested a different approach to bringing the character back.

“They keep asking me to come back and do a Lovejoy series. I said, ‘Get a girl to do it,’” he told Shortlist. “You need that demographic now. It would be great.”

McShane even pointed out that the original character had a daughter, suggesting the reboot could follow her instead. “Why don’t they do that?” he said.

In another interview with The Guardian, he floated a similar idea: imagine teasing Lovejoy’s return before revealing a new lead stepping through the door.

Still, he made it clear he isn’t looking to revisit the part himself. “I have fond memories of it,” he said, “but no wish to do it again.”

When is it out?

There’s currently no confirmed release date for the Lovejoy reboot, and it hasn’t yet been announced where the series will air.

With See-Saw Films involved, the show could potentially land with a major broadcaster or streaming platform. The company has previously worked with several outlets across the UK.

For now, the project is still in development – but the people behind it are promising to stay faithful to the spirit of the original books.

Speaking via Deadline, author Jonathan Gash’s agent, Lisa Moylett, said: “Jonathan Gash created an extraordinarily vivid and complex Lovejoy.”

“See-Saw’s bold, assured vision demonstrated exactly how to preserve the books’ wit and grit while reimagining them for today’s audience.”

