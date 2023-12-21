Lorraine Kelly replaced by Louise Minchin on ITV show as fans furious

Former BBC Breakfast host Louise Minchin stepped in for Lorraine Kelly on her popular daytime show today (Thursday, December 21).

However, fans were not happy that the 64-year-old, was nowhere to be seen on this morning’s programme.

Louise hosted the show today (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine today: Louise Minchin steps in for Lorraine Kelly

Taking to Twitter, viewers had a good moan about Lorraine’s absence.

Taking to Twitter one fan wrote: “Nah, sorry I’m not having it! How can a TV presenter have a show named after them but never show up for work? Lorraine Kelly is a disgrace! The show is presented by anyone but work-shy Lorraine. It needs renaming at this point! She’s gotten away with it for far too long #Lorraine.”

A second agreed: “She is NEVER in!!! Drives me insane they should rename it Ranvir [Singh] or Christine [Lampard].”

“Lorraine Kelly off work yet again [BLEEP]!” a third added.

More fans complain

“There’s some random woman literally presenting Lorraine for her. How is this allowed to continue? Why does she have all the school half terms off when her kids are grown up and in their 20s? #Lorraine,” another said.

“It’s interesting that she still takes the 6 weeks off in the summer, even though her daughter is probably in her 30s by now. Nice work if you can get it,” another commented.

Fans slammed ITV for replacing the star with Louise Minchin (Credit: Lorraine)

Star in tears over tribute to late co-star

Last week saw Lorraine break down in tears following a tribute to her late colleague, Hannah Hawkins. Hannah died just a few months after giving birth to her son.

Last week, Hannah’s husband, Tom, appeared on the show along with baby Rory.

“Hannah said that I want you to find love again and I wanted Rory to grow up with brother and sisters,” Tom said.

“She had no family history of it [cancer] at all. Luckily she knew the symptoms and what to look out for and this is what it’s all about. It’s about raising awareness and this is her legacy,” he then said.

Lorraine airs on weekdays from 9am on ITV1 and ITVX.

