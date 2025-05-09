Lorraine in chaos as Andi Peters drafted in as last-minute replacement for stand-in Ranvir Singh

Telly fave Andi Peters stepped into the breach to host on ITV’s Lorraine today (Friday May 9) after Ranvir Singh called in sick.

Andi, 54, popped up at the start of the show to explain Ranvir – who has been filling in for the programme’s eponymous presenter – “can’t be here today”.

Former CBBC star Andi also issued ‘get well soon wishes’ to GMB regular Ranvir as he was heartily welcomed by fans on X.

ITV’s Lorraine today with Andi Peters

Andi informed viewers when he appeared on screen: “First things first, I’ve just got to say get well soon to Ranvir, who can’t be here today.

“Which is why they’ve drafted in a man in a bright orange shirt just to make sure you’re awake this morning!

“Get well soon Ranvir, we send you all of our love.”

Lorraine Kelly, who is believed to be taking an extended break from the show following her recent keyhole surgery, has also been covered by the likes of Christine Lampard and Sian Welby recently.

However, Andi – also known for fronting holiday competitions for ITV daytime programming – was drafted in for the slot in the final episode of the week.

Viewers react to Lorraine host replacement

Over on X, the switch attracted some snarky comments.

“Lorraine, Ranvir, Christine said no, so let’s get the competition bloke in #Lorraine,” one user chuckled, making use of a laughing emoji alongside their words.

Another cheeky observer also made light of the situation by posting: “Lorraine AND Ranvir on the sick? You can tell the sun is out #Lorraine.”

While a third person’s imagination led them to write: “Has Andi Peters [blank]ed someone at ITV off that he’s stuck indoors presenting #Lorraine, rather than being off somewhere completely unnecessary flogging us the competition?”

Additionally, someone else moaned: “#Lorraine Andi Peters is not a good stand in @reallorraine.”

‘More Andi, please’

However, plenty of fans were delighted to see Andi in the hot seat.

“Andi is actually really good at this! #Lorraine,” one X user reflected.

And over on Facebook, fans were completely sold on Andi in the role.

“What a breath of fresh air Andi Peters is, he’s made this show come alive. I think it’s time for Lorraine to retire and hand over to Andi,” one fan claimed.

What a breath of fresh air Andi Peters is, he’s made this show come alive.

“Great to have Andi Peters. Wish he was on more often,” added another.

A third addressed the presenter: “How lovely to see you front the show today Andi Peters, you are a tonic. And please let’s see more of you.

“Lovely to have Andi Peters but still miss Lorraine, get well soon,” said yet another.

A fifth wrote about Andi’s versatility and praised him as “a great presenter!”. They went on: “He gets it done – he’s fun but serious when necessary.”

And yet another person put it: “More Andi, please.”

