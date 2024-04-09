Loose Women backlash as show celebrates Gloria Hunniford’s 84th birthday: ‘That person needs to be fired’

Gloria Hunniford celebrated her birthday on Loose Women today (April 9) ahead of turning 84 tomorrow.

The TV veteran was on the ITV panel alongside anchor Coleen Nolan, Brenda Edwards and Dame Kelly Holmes.

Brenda delivered Gloria’s cake (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women celebrates Gloria Hunniford’s birthday

While singing happy birthday to Gloria, Brenda brought out the cake, while Kelly brought out 84 balloons and flowers.

“Thank you,” Gloria gushed, before Coleen introduced a video message from Gloria’s pal Sir Cliff Richard.

“Thank you so much, I’m very touched, I’m going to cry now,” said Gloria.

Gloria turns 84 tomorrow (Credit: ITV)

‘I was going to share it, but I don’t think they’d get a crumb’

Coleen then addressed the sugary sweet elephant in the room. “The cake’s a little bit small,” she said. “It’s just enough for four!”

Some poor runner was sent out last minute to get the flowers, card and a shabby cake.

“You know, I was going to say all the audience could have a bit but I don’t think they’d get a crumb,” Gloria replied.

“But it’s glamorous and it’s just like you and it’s sent with so much love,” Coleen added, attempting to claw things back.

Gloria joked the audience wouldn’t even ‘get a crumb’ (Credit: ITV)

‘What a tiny birthday cake!’

The size of the cake didn’t go unnoticed with those watching at home, and some took to the Twitter hashtag to deliver their verdict.

“They all forgot it was Gloria’s birthday!” declared one viewer. “Some poor runner was sent out last minute to get the flowers, card and a shabby cake.”

A second said: “The person who brought the cake needs to be fired.” A third added: “Did they get that cake at Tesco?” Another echoed Coleen’s thoughts and said: “What a tiny birthday cake for an 84th birthday on TV.”

Gloria actually turns 84 tomorrow, so here’s hoping her real-life family go a little bigger than her on-screen Loose ladies!

