Gloria Hunniford shares plans to mark 20th anniversary of daughter Caron’s death which she didn’t want to make ‘too serious’ for grandsons

Loose Women star Gloria Hunniford is set to mark the 20th anniversary of the death of her daughter this year.

Gloria’s daughter, Caron, died in 2004 at the age of just 41 following a battle with breast cancer.

Speaking to HELLO! magazine recently, Gloria opened up about her plans to mark 20 years since her daughter passed.

Caron was just 41 when she died following a seven-year battle with breast cancer.

She is survived by her sons, Charlie and Gabriel, who are 29 and 27 now respectively.

Gloria has revealed that the event will take place in St Peter’s Church, Hever, Kent.

“It was hard to know exactly what to do because I didn’t want to do anything that Charlie and Gabriel would find too serious, so I had the idea of gathering Caron’s friends,” she told the publication.

Gloria, 83, then continued.

“The vicar will be there to welcome everybody, then I will say a few words of welcome and Janet will invite friends up to speak,” she then said.

“Their brief is to talk about what they loved about Caron and the crazy, happy things they used to do together. It will be a lovely chance for Charlie and Gabriel to learn a bit more about Mum and they’ll enjoy the stories,” she then added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Gloria confessed that sometimes it feels like a “100 years” since her daughter’s death. Other times, it feels like “six months ago”.

She then went on to say that she “loves” talking about Caron as it “keeps her alive”.

Last July, Gloria was over the moon at the news that her grandson had got engaged.

Gloria announced the heartwarming news on Loose Women last year.

“And I could cry at this point because I didn’t realise that Charlie wanted a church wedding and he told us yesterday that he’s getting married at the same church that his mum got married in,” she said at the time.

“So that’s really lovely. You just sit back and think, I remember the day he was born and somehow 28 years has gone by like a flash,” she then added.

