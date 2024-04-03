Coleen Nolan ‘delighted’ as she shares engagement news and congratulations pour in

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan has told Instagram fans she’s over the moo after sharing the happy news of her daughter Ciara’s engagement.

Coleen joked she will be off to buy a hat thanks to the family development.

Coleen, who shares 23-year-old Ciara with her ex husband Ray Fensome, also said she “can’t wait” to see her newly-engaged daughter and her fiancé, who are both currently travelling in Vietnam.

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan’s youngest child has got engaged, she’s revealed (Credit: YouTube)

‘Delighted’

Uploading a snap of Ciara and her husband-to-be Max, mum-of-three Coleen admitted she was almost left speechless by the news.

The astonished telly fave began her caption: “Well what can I say…”

She continued, proudly: “I’m so so delighted that @maxxinnes has asked my beautiful girl @ciarafensome to marry him.

“I love them both sooooo much. Miss them even more! Can’t wait to see them. Off to buy a hat x.”

Coleen’s followers were blown away by the announcement – and within minutes of being shared, Coleen’s post had come in for thousands of approving Likes.

“Ah your baby found her prince. Congratulations everyone,” one fan told Col in the comments section.

Furthermore, another joked about the caption: “Lovely news. Can’t wait to see the hat.”

Can’t wait to see the hat.

“Fabulous news! Congratulations to them both – enjoy your hat shopping @coleen_nolan,” echoed someone else.

Ciara shared on Insta that she has become engaged (Credit: Instagram)

Additionally, another well wisher admitted to being taken aback by how quickly Coleen’s daughter has grown up.

“Aww congrats. Gosh can’t believe she’s that age, time flies,” they told her.

Meanwhile, someone else pondered: “This is brilliant, hope he went on one knee Ciara.”

But while Ciara didn’t reveal whether he beau asked her to marry him while bending down, she did share a glimpse of her new sparkler on social media.

“This happened last night,” she wrote in a Story showing off her new ring.

Congrats!

