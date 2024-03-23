Lee Mack on ‘problem’ with his stunning wife: ‘I’d rather bash my head against a brick wall’

Lee Mack, host of The 1% Club, has been married to wife Tara McKillop – who isn’t his Not Going Out ‘wife’! – since 2005.

They are believed to have met in 1996, when Southport-born Lee was at university in London.

The couple share three kids together – Arlo, Louie and Millie – with Lee becoming a dad for the first time at 36. Arlo has also previously appeared in his dad’s sitcom Not Going Out.

Lee Mack presenting The 1% Club (Credit: ITV)

Lee Mack jokes about wife Tara

Despite Arlo’s telly cameo, Lee’s family aren’t often in the spotlight.

However, Tara did come up during an episode of Would I Lie To You? when comic Roisin Conaty made a guest appearance.

He went on to joke his wife is so attractive that Roisin’s sister apparently found it hard to believe they became item before he became famous.

During the course of the show, as Lee mentioned he once introduced Roisin’s sister to Tara, Roisin noted: “[She] is ridiculously beautiful.”

Lee resumed his telly anecdote: “And I said: ‘This is Tara,’ and she went: ‘Oh did you meet after he was a well-known comedian?’ And she went: ‘No, before.’ Which is true, we met before I ever did comedy. And she went to Tara: ‘Oh, did he save your life or something?'”

Lee Mack and his wife Tara McKillop attending Wimbledon in June 2022 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Panel show larking about aside, Lee once made reference to his wife during an interview with The Guardian in 2010 when he was asked about art forms he’s not really interested in.

Lee responded at the time: “I have a problem with dancing. My wife’s a former ballet dancer, so I have tried to understand it. But I’d basically rather bash my head against a brick than watch people dance.”

I’d basically rather bash my head against a brick than watch people dance.

Surely Lee could just avert his eyes if he accidentally caught sight of Strictly while flipping channels? Sounds less painful.

JOIN ED!’S ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Inside Lee Mack’s Surrey home he shares with ‘ridiculously beautiful’ wife

The 1% Club is on ITV on Saturday March 23 at 8.30pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.