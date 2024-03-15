Celebrity Big Brother star Lauren Simon reveals ‘very handsome’ new boyfriend following marriage split

Star of Celebrity Big Brother Lauren Simon has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend three days after being evicted.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire star was previously married to property developer Paul Simon for 13 years. However, soon after rising to fame, the pair split. Lauren and Paul share two daughters, Gigi and Kika.

Last Monday (March 4), Lauren entered the Celebrity Big Brother house. On Tuesday (March 12), she became the second housemate evicted.

Lauren became the second housemate evicted (Credit: YouTube)

‘He finally made it to the grid’

In an Instagram post shared this week (March 14), Lauren made her relationship with her new boyfriend official.

Within the two-slide upload, the pair were seen having champagne at a restaurant in London. While flashing radiant smiles directly at the camera, Lauren’s boyfriend rested his hand on her.

We are celebrating everything.

In the following slide, the 51-year-old uploaded a video of her kissing her man. To the camera, she said: “Not sure if this is a good angle, but we are celebrating everything.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Simon (@lauren_simon_835)

‘About time you settled down’

In her caption, Lauren kept it short but sweet. “Meet my boyfriend – he finally made it to the grid #happyeverything,” she wrote, adding a red heart emoji.

Lauren didn’t tag him in the post, but picture agencies have named him as property developer Robert Pinker.

Following her announcement, fans took to the comments section to express their happiness for Lauren’s relationship.

Fans are happy for Lauren’s new relationship (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“Yay about time you settled down beautiful lady, so chuffed for you,” one user wrote.

“He’s very handsome you look good together,” another person shared.

“You look good together, well done on CBB – you should be still in there,” a third remarked.

“I’m so happy for you Lauren. I thought you were great on CBB,” a fourth commented.

