Kym Marsh makes heartbreaking decision to bury son Archie’s ashes with her dad’s

Kym Marsh has revealed she’s planning to bury her son Archie’s ashes with her late dad.

The actress suffered heartbreak in 2009 when she and her now ex-husband Jamie Lomas’ child passed away at just 21 weeks following a premature birth. And in January, Kym’s dad David, 78, passed away from prostate cancer. Paying tribute to her beloved father on Instagram, Morning Live host Kym wrote: “I love you dad. Always and forever. Rest easy Pops. Goodnight God bless.”

Now, former Coronation Street star Kym has shared her plans to “lay Archie to rest” with her beloved dad.

The TV star appeared on Morning Live (Credit: BBC)

Kym Marsh ‘to bury son’s ashes with dad’

Kym appeared on Morning Live on Thursday (February 22). Speaking to co-hosts Gethin Jones and Helen Skelton, she revealed that she and ex Jamie agreed on the burial after the 15th anniversary of Archie’s death.

She said: “Archie would have been 15, we’ve just celebrated his birthday on February 11. When we found out that dad was going to sadly pass away… I had Archie’s ashes with me ever since the day that we got them because I always felt like it wasn’t the right thing to do [a burial].”

Kym is planning to bury her son’s ashes with her dad (Credit: BBC)

Kym Marsh ‘to let Archie rest’ with her dad

Kym explained: “Because I didn’t get to know what kind of little boy he was or where he would like to go or what he would have liked to do and because I move around so much, I couldn’t really put them anywhere.

“And we decided both Jamie and I that we would let Archie rest with my dad. So when my dad’s ashes come back we are going to lay Archie to rest with my dad.”

Kym Marsh’s heartbreaking statement to son

Gethin then said: “Your dad will absolutely love that.” To which Kym replied: “Yeah he will, he will indeed. I mean I saw dad at Christmas and Archie [his ashes] was there too, I took him to my daughter’s at Christmas.

“And my dad said that day, he put his hand on the box and said ‘are you ready to go on our journey mate?’, so dad got a lot of comfort in it and I know now he is up there eating ice cream with him.”

