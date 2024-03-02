Inside Kylie Minogue’s love life from ‘magical’ romance with the late Michael Hutchence to Jean-Claude Van Damme ‘affair’ and the man who nursed her through cancer

Australian superstar Kylie Minogue, who is being honoured with the Global Icon Award at this year’s BRITs, has had an adventurous career and love life, with some hunky rock star boyfriends along the way.

The Can’t Get You Out Of My Head hitmaker first rose to fame as Charlene Robinson on the Aussie soap Neighbours. Since embarking on a pop career, Kylie’s name spread like wildfire.

In order, here is everyone the singer has been romantically linked to…

The lovely Kylie is being honoured at the BRITs tonight (Credit: Splash News)

Neighbours co-star Jason Donovan

A relationship between Kylie and Jason Donovan first came to be after they met on the set of Neighbours in 1986.

Both perusing music careers at a similar time, the pair released a collaboration, Especially For You, in 1988. The song became a No. 1 hit.

The following year, however, Kylie and Jason split.

“It was an extremely painful parting of ways and, without doubt, I took a long time to recover from it,” Jason told the Mirror.

Kylie met Jason on the set of Neighbours (Credit: Splash News)

Kylie Minogue and the first of her rock star boyfriends – Michael Hutchence

Shortly after her split from Jason, Kylie got with INXS frontman Michael Hutchence.

By 1991, their relationship was no longer. That said, she seemingly never looked back with any regret.

A magical time in my life.

Kylie told A Current Affair that it was “a magical time in my life”.

She continued: “Even when it was slightly on the wild side, he was always very tender with me. I was a precious little thing to him so amongst the headiness, it was always very sweet.”

Lenny Kravitz

From one rock star to another, it was heavily reported at the time that Kylie was dating Lenny Kravitz after Michael.

However, neither of them have ever confirmed whether this is true.

Jean-Claude Van Damme

In 1994, Jean-Claude Van Damme starred alongside Kylie in the movie Street Fighter. At the time, they had a short-lived fling while filming in Thailand, which Jean-Claude confirmed in a 2012 interview with The Guardian.

He admitted he had an affair while married to his wife, Gladys Portugues, with the singer.

“It would be abnormal not to have had an affair. She’s so beautiful and she was there in front of me every day with a beautiful smile … She wasn’t acting like a big star. I knew Thailand very well, so I showed her my Thailand,” he said.

Nick Cave

After dueting on the 1995 song Where the Wild Roses Grow with Nick Cave, rumours suggested the pair hit it off. Although, neither have confirmed whether this is true.

What we do know, however, is that they have remained friends. In 2019, while Kylie was performing at Glastonbury, Nick came out to sing with her.

Kylie and Nick performed at Glastonbury together in 2019 (Credit: Splash News)

Stephane Sednaoui

In 1998, Kylie had a low-profile relationship with French photographer and director Stephane Sednaoui.

Their relationship was seemingly over within the same year and isn’t well documented.

James Gooding

Model James Gooding met the pop princess at the BRITs in 2000. However, their relationship ended in 2003 with bitter remarks in the press.

“She turned into a self-obsessed, virtually friendless control freak, desperate to pursue her ambitions as far as she could take them,” James told The Sun.

Kylie fired back, telling the Star: “It’s sad that James has let it come to this. I wish he’d just accept that we have to move on.

“We had a great time, but it’s run its course – even though I remain fond of him, but I can’t let my life be governed by him.”

Kylie and James’ relationship ended with bitter remarks in the press (Credit: Shutterstock)

Olivier Martinez

From one awards show to another, Kylie met Persian actor Olivier Martinez at the 2003 Grammys.

Remaining together until 2007, Olivier supported Kylie during her breast cancer diagnosis in 2005.

“He was incredible. He didn’t hesitate in cancelling work and putting projects on hold so he could be with me. He’s the most honourable man I have ever met,” the Spinning Around hitmaker told People.

In a joint statement, when they split, they wanted fans to know “that the decision to go their separate ways was mutual and amicable”.

Olivier looked after Kylie when she had cancer (Credit: Shutterstock)

Kylie Minogue and her boyfriends: Andrés Velencoso

Following Olivier, Kylie met model Andrés Velencoso in 2008 when filming the advertisement for her fragrance, Inverse.

They remained together for seven years, splitting in 2015. The reason for their departure was down to their busy work schedules.

For Vogue’s 30th anniversary in Madrid in 2018, the pair reunited.

Joshua Sasse

Six months after meeting in late 2015, Kylie got engaged to actor Joshua Sasse. The pair never walked down the aisle as they had already split by 2017 due to headlines suggesting Joshua had cheated.

“I think we all know that things were not going great in my relationship, but, you know, when you’re kind of deluded and you’re thinking maybe, maybe … maybe this needs saving. Turns out it didn’t,” she told Vogue Australia.

Long distance got in the way of Kylie and Paul (Credit: Splash News)

Paul Solomons

Kylie’s most recent documented relationship was with former British GQ Creative Director Paul Solomons in 2018.

They went their separate ways in early 2023 after they struggled to keep their long-distance romance alive. Paul was based in London while Kylie was living in her native Australia.

