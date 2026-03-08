‘My affair was the best thing I ever did’: Kerry Katona on her split from daughter Heidi’s dad

Kerry Katona is a proud mum-of-five – but viewers watching her daughter Heidi on TV today may be wondering who her dad is.

Heidi, who appears on The Princess Diaries today (March 8), was born in 2007 and is Kerry’s third child.

With former Brian McFadden, Kerry welcomed daughters Molly and Lilly-Sue, born in 2001 and 2003. She later had Heidi in 2007 and son Max in 2008, before welcoming youngest child Dylan-Jorge, also known as DJ, with the late George Kay in 2014.

So who is Heidi’s dad – and why did Kerry once claim cheating on him was “the best thing” she ever did?

Kerry and Mark were married for a few years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Heidi Katona’s dad Mark Croft

Kerry has been married three times. Heidi’s father is taxi driver Mark Croft, who Kerry married on Valentine’s Day in 2007.

That same year the couple welcomed daughter Heidi, followed by son Maxwell in 2008. However, their relationship later fell apart and they split in 2011.

During their marriage, Kerry’s life hit a difficult period. She later revealed their finances collapsed and she was declared bankrupt, while she also battled a cocaine addiction, as reported by MailOnline.

Speaking about that time, she said: “I hated my life. I’d lie in bed for three days in a row doing cocaine with Mark. We did coke in our en suite and had a lock on the door. The kids knew if the bathroom door was locked they mustn’t come in.”

Heidi Katona appears in the new series of The Princess Diaries (Credit: ITV)

Kerry says cheating on Mark “saved my life”

Years after their split, Kerry made a shocking admission about her marriage to Mark.

In 2023, she revealed cheating on him with former Royal Marine Kevin Greent was “the best thing I ever did”.

Speaking on Slingo’s Getting Lippy Gossip Show, she said: “I had an affair myself when I was with Mark Croft and it was the best thing that I ever did.

“We were both married, we both fell madly in love with each other. He did leave his wife for a little bit but for me that just… it saved my life.”

Before marrying Mark, Kerry had been married to Westlife singer Brian McFadden from 2002 until 2006. She later married George Kay, with the pair tying the knot in 2014 before separating in 2017.

Reflecting on her past relationships, Kerry later admitted she often believed marriage would fix deeper problems in her life.

Heidi and Princess Andre’s close friendship

Growing up with famous parents, Heidi is close friends with Princess Andre – the daughter of Katie Price and Peter Andre.

Heidi even appears on Princess’ new ITV reality series.

“You’ll see Heidi and Kerry, so there are some new faces,” Princess recently told MailOnline. “People will love to see my relationship with Heidi because we just bounce off each other.”

She added: “I’ve known her since I was a baby – we’ve always been around each other. Our friendship is real.”

Watch Heidi on The Princess Diaries on Sunday (March 8) at 9pm on ITV2. The full series is also available to stream now on ITVX.

