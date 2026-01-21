Kerry Katona’s daughter Heidi, 18, unrecognisable as she inserts herself into Brooklyn Beckham drama

Kerry Katona’s daughter Heidi has waded into the Brooklyn Beckham drama with a surprise TV appearance – and she looks unrecognisable.

Heidi, 18, sprang up on telly this morning to discuss what it is like to be the child of a famous person.

Her appearance comes following Brooklyn’s bombshell statement about his family feud.

Kerry Katona’s daughter Heidi looked unrecognisable during an appearance on Good Morning Britain today (Credit: ITV)

The eldest of David and Victoria Beckham’s four children, Brooklyn broke the internet as spoke out on Monday night.

Heidi has now inserted herself into the drama with an appearance on Good Morning Britain.

Kerry Katona’s Heidi unrecognisable on GMB

Heidi was introduced by GMB hosts Susanna Reid and Ed Balls as “Heidi Katona, who is of course Kerry Katona’s daughter”.

The teenager is now sporting a gorgeous brunette head of hair, having ditched her natural blonde, and she was dressed in a smart camel-coloured jacket.

Heidi looked completely different from the young teen fans remember and she left them doing a double take.

If anything, she was giving off Emma Raducanu vibes!

Writing on Good Morning Britain’s Instagram, one fan said: “Oh my god Heidi has grown up so much.”

Another added: “Such a grown up young lady @kerrykatona7 you should be very proud.”

A third chimed in: “What a beautiful , mature young woman ur a credit to your mum xxx.”

Kerry gatecrashed the broadcast at the end (Credit: ITV)

And someone else echoed: “@kerrykatona7 what a beautiful daughter you have raised.”

Susanna began the segment by saying to Heidi: “You know all too well what it is like to live your life in the spotlight.”

She then asked Heidi if she “sympathises” with Brooklyn Beckham.

Heidi replied: “You know, I definitely sympathise. Along with normal teenage pressures you have, everyone in the world is watching you.

“You have that added pressure and it will get to some people.

“You feel like everyone is watching and you can’t make a mistake because it reflects badly, not on just you, but your parents.”

Heidi went on: “I can sympathise with Brooklyn because I didn’t choose to be born into this life. And he didn’t. Our parents chose this career path.

“It’s difficult to navigate. It’s easy to say, ‘stay out of it’ but if you’ve got a parent who posts everything and speaks openly about this family, you’re always going to have a trace of yourself on social media.”

Heidi says she ‘sympathises’ with Brooklyn Beckham, pictured here with his wife (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Heidi’s childhood in the spotlight

Heidi thinks of herself as “quite normal” and no different to her friends.

But she admitted she has to “100 per cent negotiate” with Kerry about what pictures she can post of her on social media.

“They might be the worst pictures I’ve seen of myself ever,” Heidi explained. “But she thinks it’s the most beautitful thing she’s ever seen.

“We have a bit back and forth but I think it’s the same with everyone.

“Every mum has Facebook and every mum posts an awful picture of their kid. Mine just happens to have thousands of people watching hers!”

