Katherine Ryan ‘axed’ from Celebrity Gogglebox as she admits she wasn’t ‘right’ for the show

Celebrity Gogglebox star Katherine Ryan hasn’t been asked back to do another series of the show.

The comedian, 40, who appeared on the show last year, revealed the news during a recent interview.

Katherine and her partner, Bobby, appeared on the show (Credit: Channel 4)

Katherine Ryan not returning to Celebrity Gogglebox?

Last year, Katherine and her partner, Bobby Koostra appeared on series 5 of Celebrity Gogglebox.

However, the star, best known for appearing in the likes of Taskmaster, 8 out of 10 Cats, and The Masked Singer, has revealed that she hasn’t been asked back for another series of the show.

Katherine made the confession during an interview with The Sun recently.

“I loved working with Bobby. I like people getting to know him. I’m not sure that we were the best fit for Celebrity Gogglebox only because we were new and there are so many other families and couples on there, that I don’t think we were on it very much,” she said.

Katherine and Bobby may not come back to the show (Credit: Channel 4)

Katherine Ryan ‘not right’ for Celebrity Gogglebox?

The comedian then continued.

“I loved being on it and I would love to be of more use on it. We haven’t been asked back so far, but that’s okay. Like I’m not right for everything. I loved the opportunity because it’s a show that we watch,” she said.

“But I’m wondering like, how I can be funnier. You know, I’m not going to lie and pretend I didn’t notice that I’m on it for like five seconds,” she then added.

She then went on to say that they weren’t as funny as Roman and Martin Kemp or Rylan and his mum, who were also on the show.

However, she added it was an “honour” to be involved.

ED! has contacted Channel 4 for comment.

The couple have been married 5 years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katherine ‘unsure’ if marriage will last

Katherine’s comments come not long after she confessed she didn’t know how long her marriage to Bobby would last.

“We’ve only been married five years, but 50 years? I don’t know,” she told The Sun earlier this month.

“Everyone’s happy after the first five whereas I’m more about, ‘Can we make it to 20 years and 40 years and 50 years?’. It’s easy to love him, look how fit he is,” she then added.

Katherine and Bobby have two children together.

Celebrity Gogglebox is available to stream on Channel 4.

