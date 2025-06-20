Good Morning Britain viewers have called on Kate Garraway to ‘make it make sense’ as weather warnings were shared.

Minutes after Friday’s (June 20) episode began, co-hosts Kate and Adil Ray heard how temperatures will continue to rise across the UK today.

Correspondent Katy Rickitt also explained why an amber heat health alert is now in force for the whole of England. However, some of those watching at home felt they’d caught co-host Kate out after she revealed her weekend plans.

Kate Garraway joined Adil Ray to front Friday’s Good Morning Britain (Credit: ITV)

Good Morning Britain today: Kate Garraway slammed

It wouldn’t be a day in the GMB studio for Kate if she wasn’t being criticised by detractors on social media.

But following forecasts from Alex Beresford and words of advice from Katy Rickitt, one person who didn’t seem to be a fan of the show’s presenters went as far to claim: “Kate just can’t help but wind us all up.”

Katy had been reporting from Woodhead Reservoir in Derbyshire, showing how water resources have been depleted. She also asked viewers to check in with anyone elderly and vulnerable they may know during this blistering spell.

And Katy also noted how the average person uses 140 litres of water on a normal day – and not exceeding this by using even more when it is hot should help at a time reservoir levels are at their lowest since 2022.

However, following comments from Kate, viewers detected a note of ‘hypocrisy’.

Katy Rickitt addressed how the heatwave condition can affect water usage on Good Morning Britain today (Credit: ITV)

How viewers reacted

Show fans pondered on social media how Kate’s words could possibly match up with advice that had been shared on the broadcast.

“We need to save water yet Kate was bragging about filling her ‘paddling pool’ up that comes up to her chest when she sits in it. Obviously a water shortage doesn’t apply to her,” one Facebook user wrote sarcastically.

Meanwhile, an X user sniped, also making use of a facepalm emoji: “‘Avoid filling up your pools and paddling pools this weekend.’ Adil: ‘What are you going to be up to this weekend Kate?’ Kate: ‘I’ll be in my paddling pool.’ #GMB #heatwaveuk.”

Take care in this brutal heatwave! (Credit: ITV)

Someone else posted: “Reservoirs at their lowest levels since 2022. Don’t waste water filling up paddling pools. ‘Are you heading to the beach Kate?’ ‘No, I’m going to fill up my paddling pool’. Make it make sense #GMB #GoodMorningBritain.”

Make it make sense.

And a third X user lectured Kate on ‘doing better’. They claimed: “Oh Kate just can’t help but wind us all up.. The lady says water levels are very low we need rain so don’t fill up paddling pools etc then Kate said I don’t live by a beach I’m going home to fill up my paddling pool. Kate please do better.”

