Too Good to be True star Kara Tointon had two-year romance with Joe Swash

Too Good to be True star Kara Tointon once dated former co-star Joe Swash and has a famous sister who’s appeared on screen with her – playing sisters!

The British actress is a familiar face on TV screens, and it turns out her sister even followed her into soapland. The pair are uncannily alike, even sharing the same height.

Here’s everything you need to know about Too Good to be True star Kara Tointon, her acting career, her love affair with Joe Swash – and her famous sister.

The glamorous Kara Tointon is well known for her acting roles in EastEnders and Mr Selfridge (Credit: Cover Images)

Who is Kara Tointon? How old is she?

Kara Tointon is a British actress best known for roles on EastEnders and Mr Selfridge. She also won Strictly Come Dancing in 2010.

Her birthday is August 5, 1983. At the time of writing, she is 40 years old.

Who did Kara Tointon play in EastEnders?

Kara portrayed Dawn Swann, the sister of established character Mickey Miller (Joe Swash). Dawn joined her family on Albert Square in 2005 and her first port of call was to con locals to help pay for her upcoming surgery – which turned out to be a boob job!

During her time in Walford, Dawn agreed to sell her unborn child to “Crazy” Dr. May Wright (Amanda Drew). This ended in Dawn being abducted by May when she changed her mind. Dawn eventually escaped and gave birth to daughter Summer. Her storylines also involved a relationship with Jase Brown (Stephen Lord) and clashes with his son Jay (Jamie Borthwick). After Jase’s death, Dawn found love again with Garry Hobbs (Ricky Groves) and the pair decided to leave Walford with Summer, sailing off together in 2009.

Who did Kara Tointon dance with on Strictly Come Dancing?

Fresh from her EastEnders exit, Kara next took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2010. She was paired with Strictly professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev.

Throughout series 8, Kara and Artem were some of the strongest contenders for the Glitterball trophy. They received the highest score on three of the twelve weeks, and never had to compete in a dance-off.

That is, until the final, of course. The pair beat out TV presenter Matt Baker and Aliona Vilani, as well as comedian Pamela Stephenson and James Jordan, to win the series.

Kara will portray struggling single mum Rachel on Too Good to True on Channel 5 (Credit: Steffan Hill / Channel 5 Television / Story Films)

What else has she been in?

Her next big role came in 2015, when Kara replaced Poppy Lee Friar as Rosalie Selfridge in seasons 3 and 4 of Mr Selfridge. Rosalie was the daughter of the titular Mr. Harry Gordon Selfridge (Jeremy Piven), who founded the famous Oxford Street department store.

Also in 2015, Rosalie portrayed Maria Von Trapp in the ITV festive bonanza The Sound of Music Live. Julian Ovenden was her co-star, a dashing Captain Georg von Trapp.

She then portrayed the singer Betsey Day in 1940s-set period drama The Halcyon (2017).

Most recently, Kara appeared on BritBox original Archie, alongside Jason Isaacs.

Is Kara Tointon single? Is she still with Artem?

Kara is currently single after separating from long-term partner Norwegian chiropractor Marius Jensen in 2022.

The pair announced their relationship in 2017, after reportedly meeting the year before. They planned to marry in Norway in 2020, however their plans were put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kara and Marius have two sons together: Frey, born in 2018, and Helly, born in 2021.

Speaking to Hello in February 2021, Kara said: “Our second bundle of joy arrived on Friday 8th January at 9.46 am weighing 7.25 pounds.”

“Couldn’t be more excited to start 2021 with this incredibly cool little man joining our family. Thank you to the amazing team at Chelsea & Westminster Hospital for bringing him into the world safely.”

Before meeting Marius, Kara previously dated her Strictly professional dancer partner Artem Chigvintsev. The pair met on the show in 2010 and, as is custom, began a relationship. However, Kara told the Telegraph in 2014 that the relationship had run its course after struggling to find time together due to work commitments.

Is Kara Tointon related to Joe Swash?

Nooooooooo! Between 2008 and 2010, Kara dated on-screen brother Joe Swash after meeting on the set of EastEnders.

Kara is also known to have dated musician James Bourne, of the pop band Busted, between 2004 and 2005.

Kara’s lookalike sister Hannah starred in Hollyoaks (Credit: Jonathan Hordle/Cover Images)

Does Kara Tointon have a sister?

Yes! Kara Tointon has a younger sister, Hannah Tointon, who followed her sister into soapland!

Hannah, 36, is also an actress. Her major acting roles include Katy Fox, younger sister of Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas), in Hollyoaks in 2007. She also starred as Tara Brown in The Inbetweeners in 2010.

Hannah later appeared in Switch (2012) and The Hour (2012).

Kara Tointon has even performed alongside her sister Hannah, playing sisters, in Mr Selfridge! Hannah portrayed Violette Selfridge, the younger sister of Kara’s Rosalie Selfridge.

Most recently, Hannah appeared in 2022 Sky original drama The Midwich Cuckoos, alongside Keeley Hawes.

How tall are Kara Tointon and her sister?

According to reports, Kara is 5 foot, 4 inches tall (164cm).

Her sister Hannah is reportedly exactly the same height.

Kara Tointon in the Dawn Swan years in 2008 (Credit: Nick Sadler/startraksphoto.com)

Too Good to be True on Channel 5

Kara is set to star in Too Good to be True, a new psychological thriller on Channel 5.

She portrays Rachel, a single mother struggling to make ends meet for her young son Liam. When she’s approached by a strange businesswoman, Simone (Sara Powell), her world changes. Simone offers to put her in touch with her wealthy client Elliot (Allen Leech) for a job that seems out of this world.

Rachel’s new job involves fewer hours, substantially higher pay, and all manner of gifts from the generous Elliot. It almost seems… too good to be true. What does Elliot want with Rachel, and why?

Too Good to be True premieres on Channel 5 on Wednesday, February 14 at 9pm. The second episode airs the same time on Thursday, February 15.

