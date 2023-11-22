Archie cast on ITVX: Jason Isaacs looks uncannily similar to Cary Grant, opposite Harriet Walter, Kara Tointon and Lisa Faulkner

Archie, a four-part biopic of Cary Grant, streams on ITVX this week and has a cast the man himself would be proud of.

Written by Jeff Pope, the man behind The Walk-In, A Confession, and Little Boy Blue, and directed by Paul Andrew Williams (Broadchurch), the credentials speak for themselves.

Loosely based on a book by his former wife Dyan Cannon (who acted as executive producer), this attempts to look beyond the veneer of the man the world knew as Cary Grant.

In fact, as he said himself, Cary Grant was as made up as the characters he played. Archie Leach changed his name when he was 27, and went on to become one of the biggest film stars ever known.

Bristol-born, we wrestled with memories of the past and a traumatic childhood… A synopsis for the show tells us: “Believing he was not wanted by his family in the UK, he decided to stay in the US to try to make his way in showbusiness.” And that he most certainly did.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of brilliant new drama Archie.

Jason Isaacs as Cary Grant in Archie (Credit: ITVX

Archie cast on ITVX: Jason Isaacs plays Cary Grant

Jason Isaacs, 60, leads the cast of Archie, playing Cary Grant in the ITVX series. Of course, Harry Potter fans will know Jason for his role as pure-blood wizard Lucius Malfoy (boo, hiss) in the Harry Potter films.

The Liverpool-born actor has been on our screens ever since 1988 when he was 25. He first popped up in an episode of This Is David Lander. Jason went on to star in dozens of TV series, most notably Capital City, where he played Chas Ewell, and Civvies in which he portrayed Frank Dillon. He also portrayed Michael Ryan in Dangerous Lady. Other notable roles include Colin Ayres in The West Wing, Mark Brydon in The State Within, and Michael Caffee in Brotherhood.

He led the cast of Awake in 2012, Case Histories, and Dig. Star Trek loyalists will know him as Captain Gabriel Lorca in Star Trek: Discovery.

More recently, Jason played Dr. Hunter Aloysius ‘Hap’ Percy in The OA, Peter Groff in Sex Education, and Dr. Rob ‘Griff’ Griffith in Good Sam. This year, he played Jack Lamb in Apple TV+‘s The Crowded Room.

He’s also known for dozens of films. These include The Patriot (where he played the villain). He’s also known for roles in The Death of Stalin, Mass, Mrs Harris Goes to Paris, and Operation Mincement.

Actress Laura Aikman as Cary Grant’s wife Dyan Cannon in Archie (Credit: ITVX)

Laura Aikman stars as Dyan Cannon

TV star Laura Aikman, 37, portrays Cary Grant’s ex-wife, actress and filmmaker Dyan Cannon. She’s probably best known for her comedic roles in sitcoms such as Not Going Out, and Gavin & Stacey.

Laura starred as Debbie in the BBC sitcom Not Going Out between 2011 and 2014. She also played Sonia in James Corden hit Gavin & Stacey in 2019.

But she’s actually been on our screens ever since 1996, when she was just 11. As a child star, Laura starred in the films Surviving Picasso, The Usual Children, and Great Expectations, and dozens more. She also played Mysti in the CBBC series The Mysti Show, later going on to portray Milly in Teenage Kicks.

In 2009, she appeared in the BBC Three series Personal Affairs playing Lucy. That same year, the Beeb announced that Laura Aikman would be joining the cast of Casualty as May Phelps. She appeared in 35 episodes, until May 2010.

In 2012, Laura starred alongside Leigh Francis’ alter ego Keith Lemon in his TV show Lemon La Vida Loca. She played the role of his Yorkshire girlfriend, Rosie. Laura went on to portray deputy headteacher Lorna Hutchinson in the cast of Waterloo Road. She starred as Miss Poppy in 4 O’Clock Club, Ellen in Bluestone 42, and Natalie Mason in The Job Lot.

More recently, she’s played Ms Parfitt in the children’s show So Awkward. As well as Tabby in The Split, Cherry Jackson in Death in Paradise, and Kirsty in Breeders. Liar fans will know her as DI Charlotte Sullivan from one episode of the thriller. Laura has been in dozens of films, too, including This is Christmas, Milk, Scrapper, and Then Barbara Met Alan.

Harriet Walker as Cary Grant’s mum Elsie in Archie (Credit: ITVX)

Archie cast on ITVX: Harriet Walter portrays Elsie Leach

Harriet Walter stars as Elsie Leach, Cary’s mother, in the cast of Archie. And it’s yet another brilliant performance from one of ED!‘s favourite actress.

Think of all the best dramas of recent years – This Is Going to Hurt, Killing Eve, Succession, Downton Abbey – and she’s been in them! Harriet played Veronique, the mother of central character Adam, in the cast of medical drama This Is Going to Hurt.

She also played Dasha Dazrun in the third series of Killing Eve in 2020. Dasha was a Russian member of The Twelve, who helped to train Villanelle to become the cold and slick assassin we all adore.

Of course, Downton Abbey fans will know her as Lady Shackleton. Harriet has been in the industry for over 40 years, and other notable roles have been in the 1995 movie version of Sense and Sensibility, and TV series Law & Order: UK, Midsomer Murders, The End, Heading Out, and Spooks.

More recently she’s played Clementine Churchill in The Crown, snippy mum Lady Caroline Collingwood in Succession, and Grande Dame Countess of Brockenhurst in ITV’s Belgravia. Harriet has also appeared in the Star Wars franchise, A Royal Affair, and Rocketman.

Harriet, 73, played Deborah, Rebecca’s mother in Ted Lasso, and Martha Walker in the recent Apple TV+ series Silo.

TV fave Jason Watkins as Stanley Fox in Archie (Credit: ITVX)

Archie cast on ITVX: Jason Watkins portrays Stanley Fox

The ridiculously likeable Jason Watkins portrays Stanley Fox in ITVX drama Archie. Stanley was Cary Grant’s attorney and longtime spokesman.

Of course, TV viewers know Jason Watkins as a British stage and television actor, who has been in the business for more than 30 years. He started his career working on the stage and is also a well respected member of the National Theatre Company.

In 2014, he appeared in The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies, and deservedly won the Best Actor BAFTA for the role. Jason, now 61, then went on to play Harold Wilson in season 3 of The Crown. In 2020, he took on the lead role of DS Dodds in the ITV crime series McDonald & Dodds, which will soon return for its fourth series.

The actor has also appeared in multiple other TV shows, including Midsomer Murders, Line of Duty, Call the Midwife and Doctor Who. Viewers will also know him from roles in W1A, Des, Hold the Sunset, and Trollied. More recently, he played the lead role of Ed Collier in the Channel 5 thriller The Catch, and Winston Churchill in SAS Rogue Heroes.

Readers, we love him!

Actor Calam Lynch as Archie in his twenties (Credit: ITVX)

Calam Lynch plays the young Archie Leach

Actor Calam Lynch, 29, stars as a young Archie Leach/Cary Grant in the TV drama. He may look familiar because he’s from a very famous family. In fact, his mum Niamh Cusack also stars in the series! Calam is the son of Niamh and actor Finbar Lynch, hence also related to the likes of Sinéad Cusack, and Max Irons.

Warwickshire-born Calam is a very successful actor in his own right, having started his career in the 2017 hit film Dunkirk. He went on to play Gordon Wilson in Mrs Wilson, opposite Luther star Ruth Wilson.

He also popped up in one episode of Derry Girls, before winning the important role of George Winthorp in the film Black Beauty. Calam went on to portray Stephen Tennant in the war poet film Benediction.

In 2022, Calam played Theo Sharpe in the Netflix smash hit Bridgerton. Theo was the printer’s assistant who fought for justice and women’s rights. He also popped up as PC Robert Hydes in the recent drama The Long Shadow. His role as Archie Leach is arguably his most significant to date.

Actor Henry Lloyd-Hughes as Elias in Archie (Credit: ITVX)

Henry Lloyd-Hughes stars as Elias Leach

Actor Henry Lloyd-Hughes, 37, portrays Cary Grant’s dad Elias Leach in the cast of Archie on ITVX. Like Jason Isaacs, Henry is another Harry Potter alumni. He played Roger Davies in the 2005 film Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

In fact, it was one of his first ever screen performances, having previously popped up in episodes of Murphy’s Law and The Rotters’ Club. Between 2008 and 2010, Henry starred as Mark Donovan in The Inbetweeners, the school bully and archenemy of Will McKenzie. He reprised the role for the 2011 film.

The actor also starred as Ralph Whelan in Indian Summers, Aaron Peel in Killing Eve, and Alfred Lyttelton in The English Game. He played Pontmercy in Les Misérables, David Ardingly in The Pale Horse, Sherlock in The Irregulars, and DS Nathan Rose in Ragdoll. Fans of ITV drama The Durrells will know him as Durant, a role he played in just one memorable episode.

In 2022, he portrayed Jamie in the heartwarming romantic drama Marriage, alongside Sean Bean and Nicola Walker. He subsequently played Jack Elliot in the comedy Mammals. Henry’s also starred in a multitude of films, including Chevalier, The Last Witness, Now You See Me 2, Man Up, and Madame Bovary.

Kara Tointon as Young Elise in the cast of Archie (Credit: ITVX)

Archie cast on ITVX: Kara Tointon is the young Elsie Leach

Former soap star Kara Tointon portrays the younger version of Archie/Cary’s mum Elsie. The 40-year-old is perhaps most famous for playing Dawn Swann in BBC One’s EastEnders, a role she played from 2005 to 2009. The role catapulted her to fame, and she later went on to win Strictly Come Dancing in 2010.

Since then, she’s slowed down a bit to parent her two kids. She first appeared on UK TV in 2001 as Pauline in Teachers, and went on to play Gaby in the series Harry and Tosh. After playing Tameka in the 2004 film The Football Factory opposite Danny Dyer, she joined the cast of Dream Team as Gina Moliano.

Following her departure from EastEnders, Kara popped up in various series including The Bill, Bedlam, Ideal, Lewis, and Suntrap. Her next significant role was as Rosalie Selfridge in Mr Selfridge. She’s also portrayed Betsey Day in The Halcyon, Serena in Henry IX, and Elizabeth Barnes in Father Brown.

Film roles have included The Gallery, Gaslight, Let’s Be Evil, Last Passanger, and The Sweeney.

Actor Ian Puleston-Davies as Pender in Archie (Credit: ITVX)

Ian Puleston-Davies stars as Pender in Archie

Welsh actor Ian Puleston-Davies, 65, portrays Pender, a famous variety star who helped launch Archie’s career as Cary.

Coronation Street fans will know Ian as Owen Armstrong, a role he played for five years from 2010 to 2015. In the soap, he partnered with evil Pat Phelan before being conned out of his £80,000 investment. He was also caught in a love triangle between Liz McDonald and Eileen Grimshaw before eventually choosing landlady Liz. He’s no stranger to soaps, having played Terry Williams in Hollyoaks, and Jimmy in EastEnders.

Other significant roles include Joe Payne in crime drama Conviction, Shirley Woolf in dark thriller Funland, and John in the Ray Winstone series Vincent.

The actor also appeared in the Sky drama Tin Star, portraying criminal Frank Jackson, and played Charlie Fisher in Waterloo Road. Those with children will recognise his voice as that of King Thistle in Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom. He’s known for playing Peter Cullen in Marcella, Ray Bilton in Hatton Garden, Mick O’Callaghan in A Confession, Arthur Pennyworth in Pennyworth, Donald Vernon in the ill-fated Viewpoint.

More recently, he’s played Supt Ross Beardsmore in DI Ray, Terry McGregor in The Bay, DSU Ronnie Boyle in Silent Witness, and villain Brian in The Teacher.

Ian McNiece, seen here as Bert Large in Doc Martin, plays XXX in Archie (Credit: ITV1)

Archie cast on ITVX: Ian McNeice plays Alfred Hitchcock

Veteran actor Ian McNeice, 73, portrays legendary film director Alfred Hitchcock in the cast of Archie on ITV. And the resemblance is uncanny.

Of course, Doc Martin fans will know Ian for playing Bert Large in the ITV dramedy. And, although the long-running series has come to an end, there are still hopes that the character will get his own spin-off.

Basingstoke-born Ian has been acting for more than four decades. He found fame portraying government agent Harcourt in the 1985 television series Edge of Darkness, and went on to feature in popular films such as The Englishman Who Went up a Hill but Came down a Mountain, Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls and Frank Herbert’s Dune.

He has also played the Newsreader in historical drama Rome, and Winston Churchill in Doctor Who. Ian has been in hundreds of episodes of TV dramas, including Boon, Lovejoy, The Ruth Rendell Mysteries, Inspector Morse, and Stay Lucky.

More recently, he played Bartender in The Sandman, and Tivole in Foundation. He is currently appearing in the Ridley Scott film Napoleon as Louis XVIII. He appears opposite huge superstars including Joaquin Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby and The Serpent actor Tahar Rahim.

Lisa Faulkner, seen here as Hannah King in Waterloo Road, appears in Archie (Credit: BBC)

Actress Lisa Faulkner appears in the cast of Archie

Actress, MasterChef winner and TV chef Lisa Faulkner appears in Archie. Although she is now known for her cookery show with husband John Torode, she still pops up on TV, and recently played Flick in one episode of Unforgotten.

Lisa’s character Flick was questioned due to the fact she lived in the house next to where a dead body was found. Although Lisa is now widely recognised for her cooking skills, alongside her husband John Torode in Weekend Kitchen, she came to fame as an actress.

She’s been on our screens ever since 1992, when she appeared in the film The Lover as Helene Lagonelle. In 1995, she played Alison Dangerfield in the TV series Dangerfield, before going on to portray Christine Spencer in And the Beat Goes On.

Brookside fans will know that she played Louise Hope in 10 episodes of the C4 soap between 1997 to 1998. However, she is perhaps best known for playing Victoria Merrick in Holby City, and Emma Wainwright in Burn It, opposite The Bay star Marsha Thomason.

Spooks viewers will no doubt remember her shocking and horrifying death in the series in 2002. Lisa is also known for playing DS Emma Scribbins in Murder in Suburbia, and Laura Scammel in New Street Law, and Fi Browning in EastEnders.

Most recently, she’s starred as Hannah King in Waterloo Road, Tessa in The Girl Before, Anna Fulford in Murdoch Mysteries, and Ray Howard’s Partner in A Confession.

Actress Niamh Cusack, seen here as Molly Bloom in Radio 4 play Ulysses, joins the cast of Archie (Credit: BBC/Gary Moyes)

Niamh Cusack plays Alma Reville

Irish actress Niamh Cusack, 64, portrays screenwriter and film editor Alma Reville, the wife of film director Alfred Hitchcock. And Niamh’s name is as famous as her face.

Niamh started her career in theatre. However, her breakthrough role came when she bagged herself the role of Dr Kate Rowan in North York Moors drama Heartbeat.

She left the show when she became pregnant with her son in real life. However, her character died of cancer, leaving her on-screen husband PC Rowan (Nick Berry) a widower. Niamh went on to star in numerous beloved UK TV shows throughout her career.

In 1999, she played Christine in ITV series Always and Everyone. The show ran for four series before being cancelled. Other notable roles included guest spots in A Touch of Frost, Midsomer Murders, Rebellion and Silent Witness.

In 2004, Niamh was nominated for an Irish BAFTA for her role in TV drama Too Good to be True.

More recently, Niamh portrayed housekeeper Maggie in Death in Paradise, Janine in the Stephen Graham drama The Virtues, Roisin Crayford in Father Brown, and Clodagh in Brassic. Those of you who liked the police drama The Tower as much as we did, will know she played Claire Mills in series 2.

Actor Peter Ellis as Older Elias in the cast of Archie (Credit: ITVX)

Peter Ellis stars as Older Elias

Veteran actor Peter Ellis, 87, portrays the Older Elias (Cary’s dad) in the cast of Archie. The actor is well known for his work in theatre, film and TV during a career that has stretched more than 60 years.

TV viewers may know him best for playing the role of Chief Superintendent Charles Brownlow in the long running ITV drama The Bill. His last episode was written by his son Hugh Ellis, although he did return for a cameo in one more episode.

Peter also appeared in Emmerdale, Coronation Street, How We Used to Love, Edward and Mrs Simpson, The XYY Man, Nolan, and The Les Dawson Show.

Horror fans might recognise Peter from the 1981 film An American Werewolf in London. He played a police officer in Trafalgar Square in the iconic film. More recently, Peter has popped up in The Crown as a Sandringham gatekeeper in series 1, and a land agent in series 2. He’s appeared in dozens of films, too, including The Toybox, Foreign Body, Remembrance, and The Brack Report.

Oaklee Pendergast as Teenage Archie in the cast of the Cary Grant drama (Credit: ITVX)

Who else is in the cast of Archie on ITVX?

Home’s Oaklee Pendergast is teenage Archie Leach, while Stonehouse star Dainton Anderson portrays child Archie Leach, newcomer Ainy Medina stars as Rose, and Vikings’ Rob Malone is Young Fox.

Genius actress Samantha Colley plays Barbara, newcomer Ellie MacDowall plays Jennifer Grant, Sun Records’ Christian Lees portrays George Burns, and Treason’s Alexandra Guelff is Doris Day.

Young actress Olivia Brody stars as Young Jennifer Grant, The Lazarus Project‘s Amaree Ali is Davey, and Silent Witness star Lolly Jones takes on the role of Mae West.

Meanwhile, the cast also includes Jo Price, Craig Shorrock, Joshua Leese, Charles Camrose, Kat Kleve, David Keeling, Lisa Caruccio Came, Amy Graham, Ben Shorrock, and Gregg Lopez.

Archie streams on ITVX from Thursday, November 23, 2023.

