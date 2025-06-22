Capital Breakfast host Jordan North once made a remarkable confession during an episode of the Help I Sexted My Boss podcast, which he reportedly lived to regret.

The BBC Radio 1 fan favourite – hosting the Summertime Ball today (June 22) – has interviewed some of the biggest names in British public life.

But that’s not all. He was once rescued from the River Thames after jumping in to save a drowning dog. And security once had to drag him out of a hotel after he drunkenly entered the wrong room. Oops! It was “all part of the fun,” he insisted at the time.

Jordan and William got the idea for the podcast from a friend, and originally pitched it to the BBC (Credit: YouTube)

Jordan North makes ‘kinky’ confession on air

The York-born radio DJ’s podcast co-host William Hanson told Metro in 2020 that Jordan North quickly regretted making a pretty kinky confession. The overshare occurred during an episode of the Help I Sexted My Boss podcast.

Jordan – who took part in the 2020 series of I’m A Celebrity… – revealed that he had once been tied up by a lover with a dressing gown cord. Hardly scandal fodder in the grand scheme of things, but he found himself wanting to live it down.

“At the start of series five,” William told the paper, “one of our listeners was constantly sliding into my DMs asking: ‘Is Jordan kinky?’ Anyway, I thought I’d ask Jordan on the podcast.

“He then admitted he had on a previous occasion been tied up with a dressing gown cord. He regrets that now. We even talked about selling Jordan North dressing gown cords on tour because it’s going to haunt him.”

The BBC didn’t think the podcast had legs, but the friends made it anyway, and haven’t looked back (Credit: This Morning/YouTube)

What else do we know about Jordan’s life behind the scenes?

Jordan keeps shtum about certain aspects of his private life, but he has spoken openly about his younger brother’s cancer diagnosis.

He was 16 at the time. His brother was just 11. The osteosarcoma diagnosis sent shockwaves through the family, and it prompted Jordan to, in his dad’s words, “man up” and look after Dominic.

More recently, he received an Honorary Fellowship from the University of Sunderland. He graduated from the university in 2011 with a first-class degree in media production. His fellowship came in 2023.

Speaking at the ceremony, he said he came to Sunderland and “found a passion, something I was good at”.

“I wouldn’t be on the BBC or Radio 1 if it wasn’t for the University of Sunderland, I genuinely do mean that. I owe everything to this place. It was three fantastic years.”

However, he missed his original graduation. How come? A lads’ holiday in Magaluf, of course. His mum has “never forgiven” him, per Radio Today, so “this has finally put me in her good books”.

Jordan hosts the Summertime Ball on ITV1 today (June 22) at 5.30pm.

