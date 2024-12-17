I’m A Celebrity star Jordan North has revealed he had to be “rescued” by the RNLI after he jumped into the River Thames to save a “struggling” dog.

The radio DJ recalled the spine-chilling experience his Capital FM Breakfast Show today (December 17).

Thankfully, Jordan assured listeners he was safe – and so was the helpless pup he got into trouble rescuing. However, he said he did get a bit “panicky” ahead of the rescue…

Jordan North rescued a dog

Monday evening was a pretty eventful one for Jordan after he took it upon himself to rescue a dog while out on a run.

The I’m A Celebrity star got into the River Thames from a pontoon after seeing a “struggling” dog in the water. However, when he couldn’t get out on his own, somebody from the public alerted the lifeboat crew.

The members of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) were out on exercise when they were notified about the situation. The crew members reached the location within three minutes. Meanwhile, Jordan sat on a nearby float life with the Labrador on his lap.

People at the location helped the RNLI locate the radio DJ using their phone torches. The rescue mission was conducted by Thames Commander Gavin Simmons alongside crew Sid Blake, Tom Coe and Cameron Crawley, reports RNLI. One could be heard saying: “That’s him off the radio, isn’t it?”

Gavin, who happened to be at the right place at the right time, was happy to have come of help. “We are on call to help all those who find themselves in difficulty on the water 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, even our beloved pets!” he said.

“We’d always encourage people to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard instead of entering the water themselves. But we’re happy that in this instance we were able to help Jordan and the dog safely back to dry land,” Gavin added.

Watch as @ChiswickRNLI rescue @CapitalOfficial Breakfast host Jordan North when he got into trouble in the River Thames after he went to rescue a dog struggling in the water. Jordan called the crew ‘the real heroes’ after they brought him and the pup to safety pic.twitter.com/oEenV3CxIu — RNLI (@RNLI) December 17, 2024

I’m A Celebrity star thanks ‘real heroes’

In a clip posted on X, Jordan could be heard thanking the RNLI members who helped rescue him from the freezing water.

He also told listeners on his radio show: “A big thank you and a massive shout out to RNLI Chiswick. They came and rescued me because I was getting a bit panicky.

“I was getting a bit nervy as well because I thought my legs are going to go. I couldn’t hold on much longer so they got there just in time.”

Jordan added: “The real heroes here are the RNLI who came out and got me, put a blanket around me. They’re the heroes.”

