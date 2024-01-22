John Thomson may be most famous for playing Pete Gifford in Cold Feet, but he’s recently popped up in all sorts of popular TV dramas – not least Silent Witness.

In January 2024, the actor and comedian joined the cast of the BBC drama as DI Warren Bull. He’s one of a long line of guest stars who have appeared in the series since it started in 1996.

John made his name in comedy sketch shows, before reaching even greater fame as Pete, alongside an ensemble cast including James Nesbitt, and Fay Ripley.

But is the actor married in real life? Does he have kids? And what else has he been in since his career kicked off three decades ago in 1991? Here’s everything you need to know about Silent Witness guest star John Thomson…

John Thomson recently starred as Jimmy Daly in McDonald & Dodds (Credit: ITV1)

Is John Thomson in Silent Witness?

Performer John Thomson guest starred in the Silent Witness episodes entitled Grievance Culture. They aired on Monday, January 15, 2024 and Monday, January 22, 2024 on BBC One.

He portrays DI Warren Bull in episodes 3 and 4 of series 27. In the episodes, he helps Dr Nikki Alexander and the team at Lyell investigate another mysterious death.

In the two-parter, the team’s investigation into a suspected suicide raises more questions than it answers… Gabriel has an exciting new opportunity, both professionally and personally, and enlists Jack’s help. When a disgruntled professor of criminology (played by Kevin McNally) is passed over for promotion, events take a sinister turn and the interview panel begins to be targeted. Could a member of the Lyell be next?

Who did John Thomson play in McDonald & Dodds?

John Thomson played Jimmy Daly in McDonald & Dodds on ITV1 in 2021. Jimmy, the chairman of Bath Eagles rugby club, threw a party at his house for some of the players.

The boys went out for drinks before the party, but one of the players died and was found dead near the railway tunnel. John said at the time: “Behind Jimmy’s back, people think he is a bit of a joke. He is a bit ‘new money’, a Flash Harry.

“He fancies himself as a bit of a Lothario, but his geeky, nerdy side lets him down.”

John had previously worked with both Jason Watkins and Tala Gouveia before. John and Jason starred together in Trollied, while Tala played John’s daughter in the CBBC series Scream Street. Tala also appeared in Cold Feet, but did not share any scenes with John.

Cold Feet star John Thomson stars as DI Warren Bull in the cast of Silent Witness episode Grievance Culture (Credit: BBC Studios/Kevin Baker)

What else has John Thomson starred in beside Silent Witness?

John Thomson made his name in sketch shows, including The Fast Show, before becoming famous for playing Pete Gifford in Cold Feet. He portrayed Pete in the ITV romcom from 1997 to 2020.

John started out in comedy, before embarking on a respected career in more serious roles. He appeared alongside the likes of Paul Merton, Harry Enfield, Reeves and Mortimer and Steve Coogan in various comedy sketch shows.

John later voiced several Spitting Image puppets, including Jeremy Paxman, Paul Gascoigne and Norman Lamont.

After a seven episode stint as Ken in Men Behaving Badly, John’s part in The Fast Show made him one of the most recognisable faces in the UK. Having proven his comedic talents, John went on to portray Terry Corlette in Blackpool, Charlie Darling in New Street Law, Nigel Pearson in Kingdom and Jesse Chadwick in Coronation Street.

He’s popped up in Waterloo Road, Death in Paradise, Casualty and Brassic. More recently, John was revealed to be the Bush Baby on The Masked Singer. He’s also appeared in Sister Boniface Mysteries, Professor T and Father Brown. His film roles include 24 Hour Party People, Inkheart, and Billionaire Boy.

Who did John Thomson play in Coronation Street?

John Thomson portrayed Jesse Chadwick in Corrie, a role he played from 2008 to 2010, appearing in 59 episodes.

Fans of the ITV soap will know that Jesse Chadwick was an electrician and children’s entertainer who dated Eileen Grimshaw. Jesse had been married before, performing as General Custard with his wife until she ran off with another man.

Months later, a divorced Jesse moved into No.11 with his new partner Eileen, bringing with him his parrot, John. The relationship was short-lived. Eileen kicked Jesse out after he made a pass at Eileen’s half-sister Julie Carp.

Eileen and Julie gave him his belongings and chased him out of the Rovers, after which he left the area for good.

John Thomson as Jesse Chadwick, alongside co-star Sue Cleaver as Eileen Grimshaw (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

How old is John Thomson?

John was born Patrick Francis McAleer on April 02, 1969.

He is currently 55 years of age.

Where is he from?

John was born in Walkden, Salford in Lancashire. His mum Mary McAleer gave him up for adoption six weeks after his birth.

He was adopted from the Catholic Children’s Rescue Society by Andrew and Marita Thomson, a businessman and a bookseller from Didsbury.

John Thomson was Bush Baby on The Masked Singer series two, fooling all of the judges! (Credit: ITV1)

Has Silent Witness star John Thomson lost weight?

John has been honest about his weight struggles in the past. Several years ago, he revealed he’d been on a weight loss diet.

Talking about working in a Covid-secure environment, he said: “You had to pre-order your food weeks in advance. Fortunately I was on a diet so I just ordered a lot of salads.

“I’ve been doing the Paleo, caveman-style diet and it really works for me. I haven’t really lost weight, but I’ve toned up and my muscle mass has improved massively!”

The actor also admitted it was during the wardrobe fitting for McDonald & Dodds that he realised he wanted to lose weight. He added: “I couldn’t get into a pair of 36 waist trousers, so I was like, ‘Right, that’s no good’.

“So I started doing the Paleo diet, which is more of a lifestyle than a fad diet, and I managed to get down to a 34 waist.”

John Thomson and his Cold Feet co-stars in the 1990s (Credit: ITV)

Is John Thomson married? Does he have kids?

John has been married and divorced once. He married longtime girlfriend Samantha Sharp in 2005. They went on to have two daughters – Olivia, born 2002, and Sophia Melody, born 2010.

However, John and Samantha divorced in 2015.

At the time, they said they were “still friends” and their two daughters remained their “absolute priority”. He admits he has dabbled with online dating, but is currently believed to be single.

John Thomson stars in Silent Witness episodes 3 and 4 – Grievance Culture – on Monday, January 22, 2024 at 9pm.

