ITV and BBC legend John Stapleton, 78, has announced he’s been diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

The journalist and presenter appeared on Morning Live today (October 21) with his son, Nick Stapleton, where they both opened up about his diagnosis.

John Stapleton announces Parkinson’s diagnosis

Appearing on the BBC morning show, John stated that “speaking is how I’ve earned my living for the best part of 50 years”.

He added: “it’s very frustrating sometimes, particularly if people are constantly saying to you, sorry, what did you say? And you have to repeat yourself time and time and time again.

“I’m fairly pragmatic about the prospect of this getting worse. I try to remain positive, because what’s the point of not being [positive].”

His son Nick continued by expressing that it’s “early days for us,” referring to his father’s diagnosis. He continued to state that John is “still fairly independent” at this stage.

“But nonetheless I want to start these conversations now, to get some potentially difficult topics out in the open and make it easier for later on,” Nick went on.

John revealed that his mother also had Parkinson’s, who he said had an “early diagnosis”. He claimed that “what happened to my mother firsthand is all a big bonus in many ways, because it enables me to look at it practically, realistically and plan sensibly for the future”.

According to the NHS, Parkinson’s disease “is a condition in which parts of the brain become progressively damaged over many years”. Symptoms include depression, anxiety, memory loss, and problems sleeping, to name a few.

Fans send their ‘best wishes’

Following the news, fans of John, who has presented many shows on ITV from Daybreak and GMTV, have reacted.

“One of the finest broadcasters in my lifetime. Sad to hear this and sending best wishes,” one user wrote.

“This resonated massively. Something very close to my heart. Really moving piece, very brave of you both. Sending very best wishes to you both,” another shared.

“John, I am so sorry and devastated to hear your health news. I am sending you my best wishes and lots of love,” a third remarked.

