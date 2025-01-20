A woman accused of stalking Joey Essex following his Love Island stint last year has been arrested, it’s been reported.

Earlier today (January 20), it was claimed that a woman in her forties had threatened to ‘shoot’ his ex-girlfriend Jessy Potts, who he met on the ITV2 dating show.

Along with the threat of violence, the woman also allegedly sent Joey more than 100,000 messages.

Joey Essex has face a six-month ordeal at the hands of a stalker (Credit: ITV)

Love Island star Joey Essex’s stalker arrested

Some of the messages were said to include horrifying messages about Jessy, who Joey was in a relationship with after Love Island.

The messages allegedly called her a “fat [bleep]” and said she would “shoot the [bleep]” out of her.

Cheshire police managed to get hold of multiple electronic devices including a mobile phone and a laptop from the woman.

It’s believed the woman is from the Stockport area and has now been bailed under very strict instructions not to ever contact Joey or any of his family. She is also not allowed to travel to London or Essex.

A source close to Joey told the Sun that the 34 year old was “relieved” his stalker had been found.

The messages threatened to ‘shoot’ his ex-girlfriend (Credit: ITV)

‘Just call me annoying again’

Last August The Sun first reported Joey’s stalker drama. It was revealed she had sent him both private messages and social media comments.

In the messages was a rant that said: “Just call me annoying again. That’s what you get. You’re insecure in yourself.”

In his comments section, she also wrote “sort your own insecurity out” and “find your own friends”.

Just call me annoying again. That’s what you get.

It was when the messages turned more threatening towards Jessy that Joey made the decision to report her to the police.

At the time, he told The Sun: “We have had to take the decision to report the stalker to the police because the messages have started to become more threatening. I love my fans and I want to be able to talk to them online. But there has to be a line somewhere and sadly, this is it.”

A source also revealed: “Joey loves his fans and being able to engage with them online, so he is used to receiving messages.”

The source explained that Joey had got “used to dealing” with the trolling throughout his career, but that his stint in Love Island came with an “uptick in messages from one user in particular”.

Joey and Jessy left Love Island together, but only lasted two months outside of the villa. At the time, both blamed their busy schedules as the reason for their break-up.

