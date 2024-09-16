Baby Reindeer star Jessica Gunning wows in stunning transformation at the Emmys

Star of Baby Reindeer Jessica Gunning stunned fans at last night’s (September 15) Emmy Awards as she wowed in a glamorous ensemble.

The talented actor portrayed the role of Martha Scott in the hit Netflix show and won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series. This is Jessica’s first Emmy win.

Emotionally accepting her award, Jessica said: “My biggest thanks though has to go to Mr Richard Gadd, I’m going to burst out crying, I’ve tried so many times to put into words what working on Baby Reindeer meant, but I fail every time.”

“Thank you for trusting me to be your Martha. I will never ever forget her, or you. Or all this. It really means a lot. So thank you, Reindeer.”

Jessica won her first Emmy for her role in Baby Reindeer (Credit: YouTube)

Jessica Gunning was dressed for success on the night of her Emmy win

For the occasion, Jessica stunned at the glitzy event in a floor-length black velvet gown with a plunging neckline.

The short-sleeved garment featured short sleeves and shoulder pads. Her dress also had a pop of colour as it was decorated with three-dimensional blue flowers across the front.

Jessica accessorized herself with earrings and a jeweled bracelet while sporting her hair down in waves.

Oozing with confidence, she radiated happiness on the red carpet.

Fans loved Jessica’s glam look (Credit: Shutterstock)

Fans praise Jessica’s stunning look

After hitting the red carpet, fans of Jessica took to X, formerly Twitter, to express how much they loved her look on the night.

“Jessica Gunning looks stunning – her dress is very cool and the earrings are styled with it perfectly #Emmys,” one user wrote.

“Baby Reindeer’s Jessica Gunning, who played an awkward and highly controversial role, came ready to accept her Emmy. Look how the blue of those flowers frames her face. Divine,” another person shared.

“I am OBSESSED with Jessica Gunning and that dress, it is so beautiful!” a third remarked.

