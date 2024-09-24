Jane McDonald apologises live on The One Show over career anniversary

National treasure Jane McDonald jokingly issued an apology live on air while appearing on BBC’s The One Show last night (September 23).

The TV and music star has enjoyed a career in showbiz for over 20 years. However, it all started with 1998’s The Cruise, which caputpuled her to stardom.

TV star Jane appeared on The Show to promote her book (Credit: BBC)

Jane McDonald on The One Show

Jane appeared on the show alongside The Script frontman Danny O’Donoghue to promote her book, Let The Light In. While host Alex Jones, who co-presented with Roman Kemp, introduced her, she reminded Jane and viewers that it had been 25 years since The Cruise.

Jane hilariously responded “I’m sorry” as she pulled a funny face.

Referring to the show as “iconic,” Alex stated: “But the thing is it could have been very different.”

In agreement, Jane recalled when people walked out of her performance: “Due to a chocolate buffet. They put a chocolate buffet against my show and everybody got up and walked out to the chocolate buffet and if I knew I would have gone myself.”

With a career still going strong, Jane revealed that she’s had to overcome many hardships along the way. “I’d just got the show right but don’t take anything for granted I say and you have to fail in this industry. I’ve failed a lot and that’s in the book and the failures really. I’ve learned a lot the hard way,” she said.

Jane hilariously apologised for The Cruise (Credit: BBC)

Jane will be ‘chuffed’ if her book helps others

Ahead of the release of her book, Jane expressed she hopes to help others with her stories.

“Everyone through life has tragedy but if sharing all the lessons I’ve learnt on my journey can help other people to keep chasing their dreams, conquer their fears and find more joy in life, I’ll be so chuffed,” she wrote on Instagram.

In addition to a nationwide UK tour next month, Jane will also be performing in panto this festive season as Maid Marion in Robin Hood. Performing the role alongside Julian Clary, the shows will take place at London’s iconic Palladium.

Read more: Jane McDonald on how Loose Women saved her relationship with late fiancé Ed

So what do you think of this story? Then tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.