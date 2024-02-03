Saturday Morning host James Martin is a regular on TV – but it turns out there’s one job that he will refuse to do.

The celebrity chef has been a favourite amongst viewers and a staple on screens for over two decades. From hosting cooking-themed shows to becoming a best-selling author, James has not stopped over the years.

But apparently, there is one job that if he was to accept, it would result in his family “disowning” him…

James has achieved a lot in his career (Credit: YouTube)

Saturday Morning host James Martin on job he’ll never do

In an interview from 2018, James was quizzed on the topic of healthy eating books – something that has grown in popularity recently. But fans hoping for a James Martin health-filled book will be very disappointed.

Dismissing the idea of a healthy eating book, James, famous for his calorific and hearty dishes, told iNews: “Not as long as my family were alive. They’d probably disown me.”

He won’t turn vegan either!

James then recalled how his upbringing contributed to his love for cooking. The son of a pig farmer, he was taught from a young age to enjoy his food.

“I was brought up on a farm. We produce food – that’s what we do. And we want people to enjoy the food that takes us a long time to produce,” he added.

When asked if he would ever adopt a vegan diet, he hilariously quipped: “I don’t think I could survive. Bloody hell, no.”

So it looks like James will be sticking to the butter!

The TV chef’s family wouldn’t be impressed if he took on the job (Credit: Splash News)

James Martin health issues

Despite his successful television career, James has also suffered from several health issues behind the scenes. Back in 2018, James was diagnosed with facial cancer. However, fans were not informed of this until July 2023.

The TV star had been accused of ‘bullying’ members of production and accused of having a temper tantrum after a drain was blocked whilst filming a show at his home. He later apologised for his behaviour in 2023 by stating: “Lessons have been learned.”

In a statement, James revealed he had been suffering from facial cancer which needed regular surgery.

Catch James Martin on his Saturday Morning show today (February 3) at 9.30am on ITV1.

