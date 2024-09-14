Celebrity chef James Martin, who hosts James Martin’s Saturday Morning every weekend, previously opened up about his childhood eating habits.

The revelation was made after James appeared on the Spooning podcast this summer, where host Mark Wogan discussed what he considered to be James’ “unique approach” to packed lunches when he was younger.

James’ school lunchbox was more creative than most (Credit: YouTube)

Saturday Morning staple James Martin on his very unhealthy packed lunch

While carrying a Superman-themed lunchbox to school, James would eat a white bread sandwich filled with crisps, a banana and to top it all off, a chocolate Flake. To cleanse his pallet, he would drink apple juice.

Courtesy of James’s mother, he was given a satsuma to eat. That said, he admitted that it would likely not be eaten as he would trade it for a Twix chocolate bar on the way home.

While reflecting on his childhood diet, James said: “Looking at this diet, it’s a wonder I’m still alive really.”

When Mark sampled the sandwich for himself, he surprisingly didn’t hate it, despite being “caked in butter”.

“That’s good, that’s really nice,” he added while stating that James had a natural sense for flavouring when he was younger.

James left school with no qualifications (Credit: YouTube)

James is ‘not proud’ of leaving school without qualifications

From the young age of eight, James always knew he wanted to be a chef. However, he “hated” school and admitted he failed his exams.

“I didn’t enjoy it. I loved the cooking side of it but I couldn’t do it academically. Because you had to pass things, these full exams. And I would never pass an exam in my life,” he told Mark.

“I left school with no qualifications. I’m not proud of it but I used to hate Wednesdays. Wednesday [was a] spelling test,” he continued.

Struggling with dyslexia, James recalled being in tears on a weekly basis. “I’d have 20,000 words to write because I knew that I would get every single one of them wrong.”

Read more: James Martin pictured with new girlfriend on romantic break following his split from ex

James Martin’s Saturday Morning is on ITV1 Saturdays from 9.30am.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.