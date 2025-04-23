Jack P Shepherd shocks viewers as he jokes about Coronation Street legend Bill Roache’s death on Celebrity Big Brother

Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd shocked his Celebrity Big Brother housemates last night with a comment about his soap co-star William Roache.

During last night’s CBB (April 22), Patsy Palmer was speaking to Jack, Donna Preston and Chesney Hawkes in the bedroom. She was recalling working with EastEnders legend June Brown, when Jack chipped in about working with Bill.

However, it’s fair to say no one was quite expecting Jack to say what he did about the Wetherfield legend…

Jack’s comments about Bill left viewers and housemates shocked (Credit: ITV)

Jack P Shepherd on working with soap legend Bill Roache

Patsy said that June Brown, who played Dot Cotton in the BBC soap, worked well into her nineties. Jack then pointed out that Bill, who turns 93 this week, is still filming as Ken Barlow.

When asked how long his colleague had been on Coronation Street, Jack said: “65 years.”

While I’ve been in here, he could be dead.

However, while Jack’s housemates shared their amazement of Bill’s acting career, Jack quipped: “While I’ve been in here, he could be dead.”

Donna replied: Jesus Christ Jack,” while Patsy added: “You would find out.”

Jack disagreed and said: “No, why would I find out?” “Well you’ve been working with him for 25 years,” said Chesney.

At this point, Jack, who plays David Platt, dropped a bombshell about his relationship with Bill. “Yeah but that doesn’t matter. I’ve known him for 25 years, he still calls me [bleep]ing David. Yeah, he calls me David. He sees me in the corridor and I go: ‘Morning Bill,’ and he goes: ‘Ahhhh, David.'”

“Well he is 93,” said Chesney.

Coronation Street legend Bill Roache turns 93 later this week (Credit: Splash News)

While I’m in here he could be dead #cbbuk pic.twitter.com/cEfvzsxhCp — Lewis (@lewisa95) April 22, 2025

Viewers react

Those watching CBB at home were a little surprised by Jack’s blunt outburst about his co-star.

One commented: “Now Jack, why the [bleep] would you say THAT?!” Another added: “[Bleep]ing hell, why did Jack say that?!”

A third commented: “Jack nonchalantly saying William Roache could just die whilst he’s in the house!” Another laughed and said: “‘While I’ve been in here he could be dead.’ [Bleep]ing hell Jack LMAO!”

How long has Jack P Shepherd been in Coronation Street?

Jack, who is now 37, joined Coronation Street when he was aged 12. He took on the role of David Platt on the soap back in 2000, meaning that he celebrates 25 years on the cobbles this year.

CBB continues tonight (April 23) at 9pm on ITV1.

How long has William Roache been on Coronation Street? Bill Roache has been on Coronation Street since the show's first episode in 1960. He has played the role of Ken Barlow for 65 years. Guinness World Records recognises him as the longest-serving male television star in a continuous role. His future on the soap Speaking last year, Bill said: "I've enjoyed a wonderful career and to have spent so many years working on such a special programme like Coronation Street has been magical. "I've been fortunate to work with some absolutely incredible actors over that period and made a lifetime of memories." Addressing his future on the soap, Bill added: "I'm looking forward to being in the programme for many more years to come." How much does Bill earn on Corrie? According to The Sun, Bill reportedly makes around £250,000 per year from the ITV show. Other Coronation Street actors also receive huge sums for their roles on the show. CBB star Jack P Shepherd, who is well known for playing David Platt, is also said to earn around £250,000. Meanwhile, Jack is said to be raking in a cool £100k for his time in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

