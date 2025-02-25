ITV’s Unforgotten has been recommissioned for series 7 – but fans have been left fuming over “plot holes” in last night’s finale.

The British crime drama wrapped up its sixth series this week and, as always, was based around investigators Jessica James (Sinéad Keenan) and Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar), who were tasked to uncover the truth behind a murder.

Hot on the heels of the finale, on Tuesday (February 25) ITV announced another series. However, viewers have been quick to share their criticism about the programme…

The show finished its sixth series recently Credit: ITV)

ITV drama Unforgotten slammed by viewers

The recent series of Unforgotten followed the pair as they investigated human remains found on Whitney Marsh.

Initially believed to be a cold case, they soon discovered that the victim had been murdered recently. And that the body had been dismembered before being dumped.

Following the traditional series format, the show introduced a web of seemingly unconnected suspects.

And during Monday’s explosive finale (February 24), it was revealed that the killer was Taylor Copper. She was the victim Gerry’s daughter. Taylor accidentally killed her dad while trying to defend her mum from his violent attack.

Viewers have slammed the finale (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam Unforgotten ‘plot holes’

However, fans were quick to slam the show. They pointed out several “plot holes” including the fact that a young woman managed to pull off committing the murder.

I don’t think that’s possible.

“I have one major question. Could a small framed woman have the strength to drag a body around room to room, then cut it up with a ‘carving knife’ and carry it to car in a holdall??? I don’t think that’s possible,” said one person on X.

Someone else wrote: “Saw this coming in the first episode.”

What else did viewers say?

A third chimed in and called out the show over Taylor or her mother‘s chargers ‘not serving the public interest’.

They fumed: “#Unforgotten can killing someone, chopping up their body, disposing of the body parts and then cashing in a life policy ever deemed to be ‘not in the public interest’ for prosecution by the CPS? And doesn’t a court decide the difference between murder and manslaughter?”

Another said: “Surely this is a ‘bit’ of a plot hole.”

A fifth viewer declared: “CPS don’t feel it’s in the public interest that she chopped up a body, dumped it into the marsh and claimed the 400k in life insurance??? Murder and fraud, she’s had a right result. Glad she didn’t type a mean meme as well.”

Echoing their thoughts, a sixth person wrote: “So if a son had killed the mother (manslaughter) and the father cut up and disposed of the body the CPS would have said ‘not in the public interest’.”

ITV renews Unforgotten for seventh series

Despite the uproar, on Tuesday (February 25) it was announced Unforgotten is coming back to screens for its seventh series.

Stars Sinéad and Sanjeev announced the drama’s recommission via social media. They unveiled a script for series seven along with a message thanking viewers for their support.

Series creator and Executive Producer Chris Lang said: “I am so delighted to have been asked to create another series of Unforgotten. And given the opportunity once again to follow Sunny, Jess and their brilliant team, as they attempt to crack another cold case.

“Unforgotten is a drama that has always asked its audience to lean in, concentrate, and engage with complex ideas, plots and themes. And we are profoundly grateful that such a large and loyal audience continue to enjoy doing exactly that. Roll on series 7!!”

