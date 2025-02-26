The Chase fans fume over ‘car crash’ episode as they slam contestants’ ‘shocking’ performance

Fans of ITV game show The Chase have been left fuming yet again following a “car crash” episode last night.

The long-running game show returned to TV screens on Tuesday (February 25) for another ep – with Bradley Walsh back at the helm.

However, viewers watching at home had a lot to say following the “shocking” performance in the Final Chase…

Bradley was back to front the show (Credit: ITV)

ITV game show The Chase blasted… again!

On The Chase on Tuesday, Bradley welcomed four new contestants to try and take home some serious cash.

And it was Ash from Essex, Kelsey from North Lanarkshire, Catherine from Solihull and Max from London who took on Chaser Paul Sinha, also known as The Sinnerman.

First player Ash managed to bag £6,000 when he went head-to-head with Paul. However, player two, Kelsey, and also player three, Catherine, were caught.

The two players walked away empty-handed (Credit: ITV)

ITV viewers slam contestants’ ‘shocking’ Final Chase

All eyes were on contestant four Max, and he decided to take a low offer of £1,000 in his head-to-head.

Fortunately, he managed to make it though, meaning the team of two were playing for a grand total of £7,000.

During the Final Chase though, viewers were left fuming over Ash and Max’s “absolutely shocking” performance.

They spent more time staring into space.

Hesitating before answering, the pair ended up answering nine questions correctly. And, as expected, Paul beat their score and sent the pair home empty-handed.

On X, angry viewers didn’t hold back, with one writing: “Asks question, five-second pause, buzz in, pass.”

Someone else declared: “Absolutely shocking. They spent more time staring into space.”

A third joked: “Emergency services on alert after a massive car crash in the Final Chase.” Another also penned: “In your own time lads.”

Fans called out the contestants’ performance (Credit: ITV)

The Chase fans call for ‘revamp’

It comes after viewers insisted the ITV show needs a “revamp” following a string of unsuccessful episodes this week.

“Think it’s fair to say that #thechase has died it’s death now and needs to be removed or the design of it needs a revamp,” one user wrote on X.

After a particularly disastrous game, one commented: “All four players out! Useless team tonight with zero brain cells whatsoever! Why have the last few episodes of The Chase been complete and utter disaster? ITV should be ashamed of themselves!”

Read more: ITV viewers slam The Chase and threaten to ‘switch off’ as two contestants take low offers