ITV gameshow Beat The Chasers has infuriated viewers with one programme twist that meant a contestant, who had a hidden link to Chaser Paul Sinha, was sent home last night.

Contestants Jane, Johnny, Chigozie, Michael, and Oliver faced off with the Chasers, including Paul Sinha, on the show last night (February 20). It was Johnny that revealed an unlikely connection to Paul…

Beat The Chasers contestant reveals connection to Chaser

Johnny stepped up to face the Chasers, where Paul Sinha admitted that he recognised the TV show hopeful.

In reaction to the familiar face, Paul exclaimed: “I think I know you, don’t I?!”

It was here that Johnny explained: “We met once before, yes. You’ve hosted a quiz and I didn’t do too well. But I’m here to right some wrongs!”

Anne also chimed in, claiming she wont 50 quid at the event! A cheeky Johnny retorted that he had seen Anne at the event and she had been “using her phone” during the quiz.

Unfortunately for Johnny, he didn’t manage to right any wrongs. Instead, his failure to get the first question correct meant he was quickly sent home.

Due to this, some viewers were left unhappy with the cruel twist and called for the rules to change on the show.

Beat The Chasers viewers call for rules to change

One penned: “Always [feel bad] for those who get the first question wrong. So easy done though. They are not easy.”

Another said: “The one question rule sucks #beatthechasers.”

“That’s ridiculous. Kicked off because he got the first question wrong,” added a third.

It comes after viewers of the show were left stunned over a recent episode, where the Chasers made a huge money offer to one contestant.

Jenny Ryan praised contestant Lucy as a “confident player” before offering her 48 seconds on the clock for a massive £120k, earlier this month.

Although The Vixen was offering the big bucks, a Super Offer from Mark Labbett stole the show.

“Are you of a nervous disposition?” the Beast joked, before offering Lucy 60 seconds on the clock and a whopping £500k.

“Half a million quid!” penned on social media while another fan questioned: “Where the hell does ITV get that sort of money to offer?!”

