Beat The Chasers fans were left open-mouthed by The Beast’s massive money offer in last night’s episode (Thursday, February 13).

During the ITV gameshow, contestant Lucy from Barnstable got off to a good start after answering all the Cash Builder questions correctly.

“Well played” quipped host Bradley Walsh, before Lucy prepared for her Super Offers from the onlooking Chasers.

Lucy received a jaw-dropping offer

Jenny Ryan, aka The Vixen, praised Lucy as a “confident player” and offered 48 seconds on the clock for a whopping £120k.

The Vixen’s offer drew gasps from the audience, but a Super Offer from Mark Labbett stole the show.

“Are you of a nervous disposition?” the Beast asked, before offering Lucy 60 seconds on the clock and a massive £500k.

“Half a million quid, tax-free, come on!” the Beast yelled excitedly amid rapturous applause from the studio audience.

After brief consideration, Lucy decided to take on four Chasers for a possible £60k prize. However, she ultimately walked away empty-handed after being caught by the Chasers.

Beat The Chasers viewers were shocked

Lucy made quite the impression on fans watching at home, many of whom took to social media to express their surprise over The Beast’s £500k offer.

“Half a million quid!” one viewer excitedly wrote on X (formerly Twitter), while another fan joked: “Where the hell does ITV get that sort of money to offer?!”

Totally gutted for Lucy.

Some were confused by The Beast’s offer, with one fan noting: “Nobody in their right mind would give the Chasers 60 seconds.”

Meanwhile, others praised Lucy for doing her best against the Chasers. “Totally gutted for her,” wrote one viewer. “She did an amazing job though.”

