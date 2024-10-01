Fleur East hosted Strictly: It Takes Two tonight, but her appearance left many viewers saying the same thing.

The presenter, 36, sat down with Toyah Willcox and Neil Jones as well as Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał on Tuesday evening’s show.

She also spoke to Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell.

But it was Fleur’s outfit that got viewers talking on X.

Fleur’s outfit stole the show tonight (Credit: BBC)

Fleur East on It Takes Two

One person said: “I see Fleur‘s decided to wear her pyjamas today.”

Another added: “Nice PJs.”

Fleur East is a beautiful woman but someone in the styling department hates her.

A third wrote: “Was thinking the same thing – they seem to deliberately dress her in terrible outfits.”

Meanwhile, someone else commented: “Fleur East is a beautiful woman but someone in the styling department hates her.”

Fleur hosted Tuesday’s edition of It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)

Fleur shares hosting duties with Janette Manrara.

Last week, the former X Factor star shared on Instagram about returning for the spin-off series: “We kicked off the 20th series of It Takes Two on Monday.

“It feels so good to be back for another year and we have an exciting group of celebs taking part.

“I had a lot of fun hosting on Monday with my Strictly sis @jmanrara and then on my own for Tuesday.”

Strictly 2024

Toyah and Neil revealed tonight that they will perform a Little Mermaid themed Samba this Saturday night.

Meanwhile, Pete and Jowita will dance a Samba also to George of the Jungle.

Chris and Dianne will perform a Jive to Wayne’s World.

This weekend marks Movie Week, so the contestants are set to get their acting skills out on the floor…

It Takes Two airs weeknights from 6.30pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

