In love or already over? Which Love Is Blind couples are still together

Love Is Blind has returned, and this year’s singles aren’t holding back.

The pods were packed with 36 hopefuls, all trying to find The One with their sharpest lines.

By episode six, seven couples remain – all set for their big decisions.

But who will actually make it down the aisle, and who is already on the slippery slope to heartache?

Love Is Blind has seven couples left but who is still together? (Credit: Netflix)

While we wait for Netflix to drop the final seven episodes, here’s a rundown of who’s thriving, who’s wobbling, and who might be in for a nasty shock.

Love Is Blind couples – Emma and Mike: Still going strong

After a rocky start with Steven (a definite red flag), Emma turned her attention to Connor – only to discover she was his second choice. Connor had his eye on Jessica instead.

Emma eventually got engaged to Mike, and off they went to Mexico. They looked happy by episode six, though a major issue remains: children.

Emma, who is adopted, is uncertain about having kids, worried about potential health risks with no knowledge of her birth family. Mike, meanwhile, is ready to become a dad.

ED!’s verdict: They seem happy enough, but the kids question could prevent them from walking down the aisle.

Bri and Connor: Love triangle incoming

This pair was pod perfection, with Bri and Connor’s chemistry making them a standout. Connor briefly flirted with Emma, but Bri was his Number 1.

Bri claimed the same – until Mexico. By episode five, her mind kept wandering to Chris. Seeing him at the pool sparked jealousy, and Connor’s temper flared.

A trailer for the next drop hints Chris might be texting Bri, and things could get messy fast.

ED!’s verdict: At this rate, Bri might be heading for the altar with Chris, not Connor.

Bri and Connor are heading towards a love triangle (Credit: Netflix)

Brittany and Devo: On thin ice

We thought Brittany and Devo could work – until reality hit.

Brittany’s comment, “We’re all going to get fat one day,” did little to boost confidence.

In Mexico, they were the only couple not intimate, and Brittany worried Devo didn’t fancy her, despite saving herself for their wedding night.

Devo values his alone time, and Brittany wants answers.

Complicating things, Devo has just lost his grandfather.

ED’s verdict: Brittany might have already bought a wedding dress, but this couple seems doomed.

Ashley and Alex: Sparks fading

Alex charmed Ashley quickly, and Mexico was full of passion. But cracks are showing.

Ashley isn’t his usual type, and his confident streak is starting to irritate.

He’s unsettled about committing to someone he barely knows, having moved around playing football. Ashley, meanwhile, is anxious.

When Ashley introduces him to her dad, the verdict is harsh: “You’re flashy, you’re polished. Convince me that you’re real.”

Alex replies, “I am absolutely not it.” Her dad’s response: “That’s not it.”

ED! verdict: We side with Ashley’s dad. Alex might be better off marrying himself.

Jessica and Chris: Complications brewing

Chris chose Jessica over Emma, and they seemed compatible. She prefers pizza to triathlons – but opposites attract.

One problem: Bri. Chris appears to regret his choice, and jealousy is looming.

Bri is definitely making a beeline for him and the chances of a wedding are slipping away.

ED! verdict: Jessica is in for heartbreak. Poor Jess.

Jessica and Chris are together but has his head been turned by Bri? (Credit: Netflix)

Amber and Jordan: Caution ahead

Amber and Jordan seemed unlikely in real life, but the pods worked their magic.

By Mexico, things had progressed, even with Jordan wearing a sleep apnea mask with they were in bed together…

However, Amber has a daughter, and Jordan is nervous.

She reassures him he doesn’t need to be a father figure, but he admits: “I’ve never been that involved in a kid’s life before. It’s scary.”

ED!’s verdict: Taking on a child is a big commitment. Marriage might require more than a quick romp in a sleep mask.

Christine and Vic: Malibu mystery

Christine and Vic bonded over difficult pasts. He proposed with the line: “I can’t see you but I see you.” Nice.

They didn’t join the other couples in Mexico, heading to Malibu instead.

Love Is Blind creator Chris Coelen explained it was all down to budget.

He said: “We’ve never had the resources to send more than six couples to Mexico, but this season, we felt so good about the couples that for the very first time we chose to follow seven of them, producing the biggest season in Love Is Blind history.”

ED!’s verdict: Based on pod chemistry, they seem strong. Fingers crossed for wedding bells.

Love Is Blind episodes 1-6 are streaming on Netflix now. Episodes 7-9 land on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.

