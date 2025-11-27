I’m A Celebrity backlash as viewers fume over ‘unfair’ challenges: ‘I would sue them!’

I’m A Celebrity viewers were left fuming after they accused the show of being “unfair” following its shocking challenges.

The hit ITV show returned to its usual 9 pm time slot last night (November 26). On Tuesday, hosts Ant and Dec revealed that each celebrity would be matched with another. However, instead of teaming up, they’ll battle it out in a series of one-on-one, head-to-head challenges.

The winners faced immunity from the first public vote. However, the losers were sent to a more basic camp, where they had to sleep on the floor and receive only a diet of rice and beans.

Kelly was forced to eat a pig’s brain (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star head-to-head challenges

On Wednesday night, the public voted for the head-to-head pairings to be Kelly Brook and Vogue Williams, Tom Read Wilson and Ruby Wax, Martin Kemp and Lisa Riley, Shona McGarty and Alex Scott, Aitch and Angry Ginge and Eddie Kadi and Jack Osbourne.

Some of their challenges included Kelly and Vogue having to eat a pig’s brain the fastest. Meanwhile, Alex and Shona had to squeeze juice from raw fish eyes using only their mouths. They had to spit the liquid into a shot glass before downing the whole thing.

However, when it came down to Ruby and Tom’s trial, they had to put their hands in a box filled with snakes and guess how many were inside.

Viewers immediately noticed the difference in their tasks and believed it was unfair.

Meanwhile, Tom and Ruby had to guess how many snakes were in a box (Credit: ITV)

‘I would sue them!’

“Tom and Ruby get to touch a few snakes and Alex and Shona have to chomp on fish eyes?? How is that fair,” one user wrote on X.

“Ruby and Tom get to feel snakes while the others have to eat fish guts, eyes and pigs brains! #ImACeleb It’s disgusting watching people wretch like this!” another person shared.

“I can’t get over all of these challenges vs just having to touch some snakes ffs,” a third remarked.

“Mad how they go from counting snakes to popping fish eyeballs with their mouths,” a fourth said.

“Having to count snakes vs having to pop fish eyes with your mouth and fill a shot with the juice and then drink it? I WOULD SUE THEM!!” a fifth person expressed.

Another echoed: “I’d be so [bleep]ed if I had to do the fish eye task after seeing Ruby and Tom try and count snakes.”

