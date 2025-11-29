I’m A Celebrity star Jack Osbourne was slammed by viewers during last night’s show (Friday, November 28) after being “disrespectful” towards Ruby Wax during a trial.

His behaviour ‘spoke volumes’ according to fans, who took to social media to criticise the star.

Ruby was in the challenge (Credit: ITV)

Jack Osbourne and at Ruby Wax in trial on I’m A Celebrity

Last night, Jack and Ruby, as well as Alex Scott, Angry Ginge, Aitch, and Kelly Brook, took part in a live trial.

The trial, titled The Cave, saw the stars put their heads and arms up through holes in a cave.

They were then, in true I’m A Celebrity fashion, covered in bugs and creepy crawlies as they attempted to put different coloured blocks together to make a star.

During the trial, Jack repeatedly snapped at Ruby as she struggled to put the stars together.

I’m A Celebrity star Jack Osbourne ‘snaps’ at Ruby Wax

“Grab the piece, give it to me, Ruby, that’s not the red, Ruby, hand it to me!” he snapped at one point.

Meanwhile, Angry Ginge was much more of a calming presence. “It’s alright, Ruby, take your time, you’ll get it,” he said.

However, Jack continued to pile on the pressure.

“Ruby, you need to focus, hand me the green, hand me the green!” he urged.

Jack snapped at Ruby (Credit: ITV)

Fans slam Jack

I’m A Celebrity fans were not impressed with Jack’s behaviour during the trial last night.

They took to social media to slam the star, with some branding his behaviour “disgusting”.

“Jack speaking to Ruby like [bleep] is so unwarranted,” one fan fumed.

“Ginge is patient and looking after Ruby and Jack is snapping at her and getting arsey. Speaks volumes,” another said.

“The way Jack spoke Ruby was so disgusting, disrespectful and condescending, Jack, hun, you’re nothing without your dad’s legacy, how about you pipe down xo,” a third wrote.

“I’ve always loved the Osbournes, but Jack was my least favourite. Even more so now, don’t speak to Ruby like that, you [bleep],” another said.

“Jack’s a massive bully. Poor Ruby. The way he was shouting at her about doing the jigsaw, She’s an old woman, have a bit of respect,” a fifth raged.

“Ginge being so patient and reassuring with Ruby…then you’ve got Jack speaking to her like [bleep],” another added.

I’m A Celebrity airs tonight from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

