I’m A Celebrity fans plead with ITV to start the show earlier

The ITV reality TV juggernaut that is I’m A Celebrity is back, and viewers have one request for ITV.

Simply put, they want the show to start earlier. Usually, each episode of the hit show begins at 9pm, and finishes around 10 or 10.30 pm, when many people want to think about going to sleep for the night. Saturday nights it starts even later, at 9.30pm. Yawn!

Viewers want to see the bushtucker trials earlier on in the evening (Credit: ITV)

Fans take to Twitter

One fan took to Twitter (now X), saying: “Petition for I’m A Celeb to start at 8pm each night, as most of us go to bed for 9-9.30 pm, thanks,” while another said: “Can we start a petition for I’m A Celeb to start around 8pm. Staying up till half 10 is hard these days,” adding a laughing and crying emoji.

Another said: “Tell you what though, I’m A Celeb needs to start at 8pm because I struggle to stay awake past 8.30 pm nowadays,” while one fan added: “Absolutely love I’m A Celeb but 9pm to 10.30 is wellllllll too late.”

One more said that she “kept taking naps” during the advert breaks, while even Matalan got in on the act, tweeting: “I’m A Celeb, I love you but I do not love these 9pm starts. Testing the Grandma that I am.”

“Only managed to watch 20 minutes of I’m A Celeb last night, who starts TV shows at 9pm? That’s way past my bedtime,” complained another fan.

Some viewers pointed out that they need to go to bed earlier to get up for work in the mornings, while others pointed out that their children enjoy the show but need to go to bed earlier for school.

Nigel Farage’s participation in the show was another source of complaints (Credit: ITV)

ITV has faced other I’m A Celebrity complaints

It’s not the first complaint that’s been had about the show this year, either. Even before the series started fans and famous faces alike were split over the inclusion of ex-politician and GB News host Nigel Farage on the show, with everyone from Lorraine Kelly to Jason Manford weighing in.

And Jamie Lynn Spears‘ participation in the show likewise proved controversial, with many fans of her famous sister Britney highlighting the reported feud between the pair related to the pop icon’s conservatorship.

The RSPCA and animal welfare activists have also weighed in on the show, too, commented on the use of live animals in trials and urging people to write to Ofcom.

