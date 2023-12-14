I’m A Celebrity star Fred Sirieix pays tribute to late ‘genius’ Russell Norman

I’m A Celebrity campmate Fred Sirieix has shared his grief over the loss of his friend Russell Norman.

Restauranteur Russell, who made appearances on Saturday Kitchen, died in November aged 57.

Following his passing, numerous TV chefs and other leading figures in food and cooking hailed Russell’s contributions.

However, Fred was already in the ITV jungle camp by that time. And he only learned about Russell’s loss yesterday (Wednesday December 13).

Russell Norman passed away last month (Credit: YouTube)

I’m A Celebrity star Fred Sirieix on ‘lovely man’ Russell

Writing on Twitter, First Dates star Fred praised Russell as a “lovely man”.

He wrote: “I have just found out about the sudden passing of Russell Norman.

“This is so sad. Such a lovely man and a restaurant genius like no other.

Such a lovely man and a restaurant genius like no other.

“He made it look easy and so cool to open and run a restaurant.

“My thoughts go to his family. RIP Russell x.”

Fred Sirieix entered the I’m A Celeb camp just days before Russell Norman passed away (Credit: ITV)

Other famous faces that remembered Russell after he died from a cardiac arrest included restaurant critic Jay Rayner.

He said of the dad-of-three: “So sorry to hear of the death. Far too young, of Russell Norman. He was one of the most gifted of restaurateurs.

“A terrific writer and an awful lot of fun to be around. He very much lived life his own way. My thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Fred Sirieix was a figure at many top London restaurants before he became famous on TV (Credit: YouTube)

Fred, best known to TV viewers as the maître d’ on Channel 4 dating show First Dates, is believed to have worked at top London restaurants La Tante Claire, Le Gavroche, Sartoria and Brasserie Roux.

In 2005, he became the general manager of another Michelin-starred restaurant, Galvin at Windows at the London Hilton on Park Lane. He continued in that role for 14 years, until December 2019.

Read more: I’m A Celeb 2023 viewers complain to Ofcom over Fred Sirieix’s treatment of Sam Thompson

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.