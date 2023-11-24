Death of Russell Norman confirmed as tributes pour in for Saturday Kitchen chef

The death of Russell Norman – award-winning restauranteur and TV star – has been confirmed. He passed away after having a cardiac arrest in hospital.

The BBC star, 57, died yesterday, Thursday, November 23. According to the Daily Mail, the Saturday Kitchen host died just weeks after the launch of his fourth cookbook Brutto.

Russell Norman died after battling an illness

His business partner, Richard Beatty, announced his death and called him his “best friend.” He said: “It is with the greatest sadness I announce the loss of my best friend Russell Norman. After a short battle in hospital, he died surrounded by his close family and friends.”

“Russell is survived by his wife and three children. I ask that you respect the privacy of his family, friends, and colleagues at this time,” he then added.

Russell Norman received tributes from his well-wishers shortly after his death (Credit: YouTube)

Since then, his well-wishers and friends have sent in their tributes, including restaurant critic Jay Rayner who hailed Mr Norman as “one of the most gifted of restaurateurs.”

“So sorry to hear of the death. Far too young, of Russell Norman. He was one of the most gifted of restaurateurs. A terrific writer and an awful lot of fun to be around. He very much lived life his own way. My thoughts are with his family and friends,” he said.

He received tributes from his well-wishers According to Square Meal , fellow London restauranter Robin Gill was “shocked” when he found out about Russell’s passing. He branded the star as a “legend” and an “inspiration.”

While he was known as the “new king of Soho dining” Russell quickly established himself in the London restaurant scene in 2012.

Russell also published several cookbooks, one of which sold 250,000 copies and won Waterstones Book of the Year in the same year.

He even presented a six-part documentary for BBC 2 in 2014 called The Restaurant Man.

Read more: Grace series 3 on ITV1: Fan favourites missing from the cast as detective drama returns

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think of this story.