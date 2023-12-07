I’m A Celebrity 2023 star Fred Sirieix had trench foot in camp in unaired medical emergency

Amid torrential rains in camp, I’m A Celebrity 2023 contestant Fred Sirieix revealed he had an “unaired” medical emergency.

The 51-year-old First Dates star was left in pain as he battled trench foot, which gave him “burns and cuts” everywhere.

Fred’s illness was not aired on ITV – but he’s told fans about it following his exit earlier this week.

Fred Sirieix admitted the torrential rain was a huge problem (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2023 star Fred on foot injury

Fred explained that due to the torrential rains in the first two weeks, his foot got infected.

He said: “We had torrential rain for the first two weeks, it was nonstop. I got burns everywhere on my legs, I’ve had cuts, I’ve had splinters. We had an incredible medic, Paul, this man is unbelievable. I had things on my feet and he gave me some stuff, a cream, this guy is unbelievable.”

Fred added: “It was a week and a half in. We have producers we talk to in the Bush Telegraph and I told them: ‘Please go to Paul and tell him how thankful and grateful I am,’ because this man – I love professionals who can do a job well. It is like a good plumber. It is always wet, there is always something happening. He is the man who assessed me today and I thanked him again,” Fred then added.

Trench foot is a condition that can occur when your feet are cold and wet for a long period of time. The condition can be very painful, but it’s treatable. It often begins with a tingling, itching that can progress to numbness before blisters form. If untreated it could lead to amputation and, in the past, even death.

Fred Sirieix revealed what happened to his foot while in the jungle (Credit: ITVX)

Fred lost 5kg in the jungle

Meanwhile, Fred added that he was the “fittest” he’s ever been physically and psychologically as he prepared for life inside the jungle.

The Channel 4 star confessed: “I was 76.6 kilos when I went in, I was the fittest I have ever been, physically and psychologically – I trained and prepared for this. The focus has balanced me out in a way I have never been before in my life. In the jungle, because you are on rice and beans, first I lost a lot of fat but I lost a bit of muscle as well. But the muscle quality has gone up because I was very physically active. I lost 5 kilos. I am so fit.”

This comes after fans expressed that This Morning host Josie Gibson could be next to be voted out following a Fred fallout in the previous episodes. But that’s not all, as later Josie revealed she felt “responsible” for Fred leaving the jungle.

She said: “The thing is, I feel maybe a bit responsible. I’ll be sad to see him go because even though we had issues, it was a battle of the chefs, I did really like him.”

