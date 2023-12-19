I’m A Celeb star Tony Bellew broke jungle rules by stealing stopwatch so campmates could tell the time

I’m A Celeb 2023 star Danielle Harold has revealed how Tony Bellew broke jungle rules after he “nicked” a stopwatch in the jungle.

The EastEnders star was one of many famous faces roughing it up in the Aussie jungle this year. Danielle joined the likes of Josie Gibson and Fred Sirieix for this year’s series.

And on Tuesday (December 19) she appeared on Loose Women to talk all about her jungle experience. But she ended up letting slip a huge secret from the show.

The I’m A Celeb star revealed her campmates rule break (Credit: ITV)

Danielle on I’m A Celeb 2023

Danielle became the fifth celeb to get the boot from I’m A Celeb this year. Reality star Sam Thompson ended up being crowned champ of the ITV show, beating Tony Bellew and Nigel Farage in the final.

Joining Charlene White, Coleen Nolan, Myleene Klass, and Jane Moore, Danielle appeared on Loose Women for her first in-person TV interview since arriving home.

Myleene, who first went on I’m A Celebrity in 2006, and won the All-Stars version earlier this year, told Danielle: “It sounds really weird, but not knowing what the time is discombobulating, because, if you think about it, you set everything by breakfast, lunch, dinner.”

Tony Bellew apparently stole a stopwatch in the jungle (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb 2023 star Tony ‘broke jungle rules’

Exposing campmate Tony’s theft, Danielle replied: “Tony actually nicked a stopwatch from when we were doing the Games.”

“No, he didn’t?! No!!” a shocked Myleene laughed.

Danielle then said: “I’m like ‘What time is it?’ And he’s like ‘Quarter past seven’ and I’m like ‘How do you know that?!’ Because I didn’t know about the stopwatch.”

The EastEnders star then explained how Tony tried to cover his tracks by telling her she just had to be a “human sundial” in order to tell the time.

Sam won the show (Credit: ITV)

Sam ‘nearly quit’ I’m A Celeb 2023

In other I’m A Celeb news, champ Sam Thompson has admitted how he nearly ended up quitting the ITV show on day one – following a health scare.

Speaking on his podcast, Staying Relevant, with co-host Pete Wicks, Sam revealed how on day one, he suffered a health scare that caused him to visit the medics.

“So on the first day when we go in, I had a panic attack. And I went in really guns blazing, I was so excited,” he said. “I was like ‘oh my god everyone’s here’, like energy through the roof. And then suddenly it hit me what we were doing. I literally sat on my bed and went ‘oh my god’.”

He continued: “My heart was going really quick. I was sweating and I really wanted to be sick. And I went ‘I’m either really ill and I’m going to have to see the medic day one, and I’m going to be like you might have to pull me out.”

Sam added: “I had a full-blown panic attack on the first day. People were coming up to me and asking ‘Why are you being so quiet’. And I was like ‘I don’t know, I don’t know what’s going on. And it took me a bit of time to acclimatise because I was so overwhelmed with the whole experience. It’s a really weird experience when you first get in there, really, really weird, but everyone is so nice.”

