I’m A Celebrity star Nigel Farage leaves viewers sickened as sardines are first things he eats

I’m A Celeb viewers were left feeling queasy over the first post-jungle meal Nigel Farage had.

The ex-politician, 59, was greeted by his girlfriend who met him on the bridge following Sam Thompson’s victory as the new King of the Jungle. The Coming Out show last night showed their journey back to the hotel – as well as Nigel’s first snack after three weeks in the jungle.

I’m a Celeb fans “disgusted” over Nigel Farage’s first meal

During the I’m A Celebrity Come Out special last night (Wednesday, December 14) viewers were disgusted as Nigel revealed the first three things he was going to have were “Sardines, Beer, and a Toblerone.”

Nigel Farage galloped down a pint of beer after he returned to the hotel (Credit: ITVX)

Taking to Twitter one viewer wrote: “Beer, sardines and Toblerone, [BLEEP] sort of combination #ImACeleb.”

A second said: “Beer I can understand but sardines??!?!”

“Why am I not surprised that Nigel is a sardine kind of man,” penned a third. “Beer, sardines, and Toblerone is definitely a combination,” another said.

After his exit from the jungle, Nigel said it had been the most “amazing adventure.” He continued: “I’ve proved to myself I can do things I never believed I could. I hope I’ve shown the British public I’m not the devil that half of them seem to think I am.”

He told GB News that he “shouldn’t have been naked,” however he functioned according to the doctors’ advice that “hygiene matters in the jungle.”

“You’re not going to do that unless you are naked. So I ignored what ITV said. And I continued to shower naked every day. Interestingly, many other campmates did the same. Only I got the publicity, but you know something? I couldn’t care less,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nigel Farage (@nigel_farage)

Why did Nigel do the show?

However, Nigel was also asked about why he did the ITV show to which he replied: “The money, of course, what’s wrong with that?”

He continued: “I gave up a very successful career in the city of London. Colleagues of mine are on the rich list. I never moaned, never complained. Is this the biggest paycheck I’ve ever had? Yes, it is.”

Meanwhile, Nigel thanked his fans in an Instagram video and said: “I’m back! A massive thank you to everyone who supported and voted for me in the Jungle!” He also hinted that he has plenty more to share: “I’m back, and I’ll tell you what, I’ve got a lot to say.”

I’m A Celeb is available to stream on ITVX now.

