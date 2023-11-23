I’m A Celeb: Josie Gibson and Nick Pickard’s ‘spark’ leaves viewers predicting romance

Those pesky I’m A Celeb viewers reckon they’ve spotted a connection growing between Josie Gibson and Nick Pickard – but the fact he’s already taken might throw a bit of a spanner in the works.

Nick, who plays Tony Hutchinson in the Channel 4 soap opera Hollyoaks, is in a long-term relationship with his girlfriend, Sarah Corrin. However, former Big Brother winner Josie is very much single.

So single, in fact, she previously told her campmate Fred Sirieix that she was hoping to find a special someone.

Are Josie and Nick the new Peter and Jordan?

This isn’t the first time romance rumours have sparked in the I’m Celebrity jungle.

Back in 2004, glamour model Katie Price, also known as Jordan, found love with singer Peter Andre during her time on the show. Following their jungle experience, the pair formed a public relationship, got married and had two children together before divorcing in 2009.

So could Josie and Nick be next? During Monday night’s (November 20) episode, viewers noticed their chemistry during their Dingo Dollar Challenge. And ever since, fans can’t help but pick up on how close they already are.

I’m A Celeb fans spot Josie and Nick connection

Everyone needs a buddy in the jungle, though, when they’re thousands of miles from their loved ones, right? This lot don’t seem to think a man and a woman can be platonic friends…

As the episodes have continued, viewers have expressed on X, formerly known as Twitter, how they hope Josie and Nick could eventually become more than friends.

“Anyone else think Nick and Josie might end up doing a Peter Andre and Jordan?” one user wrote.

“Feeling Nick is crushing on Josie,” another person shared.

Anyone else think Nick and Josie might end up doing a Peter Andre and Jordan?

“Anyone else seeing a little spark between Josie and Nick??” a third remarked.

“Is Nick married cause I’m shipping him with Josie,” a fourth wrote.

However, we don’t reckon Josie Gibson is the kind of girl to steal someone’s man. And it appears Nick is very happy with partner Sarah. In fact, before entering the jungle, Nick revealed that she had helped him prepare for the show.

Nick’s ‘missus’ helped him prepare for the jungle

“My missus is always having to go because she says sometimes I’ve been asleep for a little bit and then I wake up and then I cannot get back to sleep before I’ve gone and made myself some food,” he said.

Nick continued: “So for the last sort of months, she’s really been trying to snap it out of me. I’ve been doing intermittent fasting, so just trying to not eat like throughout the day and even that’s been tough.”

