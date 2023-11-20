I’m A Celeb finally kicked off last night (November 19) and it didn’t disappoint – but it was Jamie Lynn Spears who got everyone talking following an awkward conversation with her new campmate Josie Gibson.

Not long after descending into the Australian jungle, This Morning star Josie decided to get to know Jamie Lynn – the younger sister of pop star Britney Spears – a little bit more.

Josie was keen to talk to the star about about her career, asking who got her into music. Jamie Lynn said: “I’ve always been into music, writing and singing. My mum played the piano a lot.”

And when Josie asked if she preferred music or acting, the Zoey 101 star responded: “I like acting a lot. Music is just so personal. It takes so much more out of you. With acting, you’re escaping to be another character. I love playing a character that people want to hate but they end up liking.”

Jamie Lynn then asked Josie about her own career. She explained: “I work on this show called This Morning. It’s so fun, it’s so good.”

I’m A Celeb launch show: Jamie Lynn Spears branded ‘rude’

However, while Josie was speaking about her presenting job, Jamie Lynn was seen yawning – and it didn’t go down well with fans.

One wrote on Twitter: “Josie trying her hardest to chat to Jamie Lynn and her giving her absolutely nothing but a yawn back a bit rude #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity.”

Someone else posted a meme of Britney yawning and wrote alongside: “Jamie Lynn listening to Josie speak.” Another tweeted: “#ImACelebrity Jamie Lynn couldn’t have been less interested in that conversation with Josie omg what a piece of work.”

A fourth said: “Josie asking Jamie Lynn who got her into music, Jamie immediately deflecting asking what Josie does, and then just YAWNING she is not going to last sorry I’m still laughing #ImACeleb.”

And another wrote: “What got me is Jamie Lynn yawning right at Josie while speaking with Josie. No manners. No excuse me. Rude.”

Jamie Lynn tipped to quit

The comment came after Jamie Lynn reportedly “isolated” herself from her campmates. As a result, ITV bosses are reportedly fearful she’ll walk.

Earlier in the show, in true I’m A Celebrity fashion, Jamie Lynn was made to skydive out of a helicopter with Nick Pickard and Marvin Humes.

The trio later took part in a Bushtucker Trial entitled Temple of Doom, and successfully won all of the stars for camp.

So perhaps Jamie Lynn, who flew in from America, could be forgiven for being a little sleepy…

