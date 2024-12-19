Days after exiting the jungle, I’m A Celeb star GK Barry, real name Grace Keeling, has lifted the lid on camp life and, apparently, it’s “no joke”.

The TikTok star exited the camp with Coronation Star Alan Halsall, who she has become close friends with. In the latest episode of her podcast, Saving Grace, she sang praises of her actor friend.

However, the rest of the episode mostly focuses on the unknown details of jungle life, including an off-camera smoking area, which the Loose Women star has branded “depressing”.

GK has revealed some jungle secrets (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb star GK Barry spills the jungle tea

The 25-year-old podcaster said that campmates were allowed to smoke in a designated area, despite viewers never seeing a celeb have a sneaky cig on camera.

You feel like you’re killing the planet; it feels morally wrong to smoke in the jungle.

That’s because, although smoking was allowed in the camp, it was done away from the cameras. Grace said: “You can smoke if you’re in the jungle. But you have to go one at a time and you have to stand with a security guard – in the middle of the jungle.

“So it’s not really the same vibe as outside Freedom [a club] on a Saturday night, it’s kind of depressing.”

She then added: “You feel like you’re killing the planet; it feels morally wrong to smoke in the jungle.”

Without revealing if she is a smoker, the TikTok star said she bonded with the security guards who would escort the celebs to the jungle and back. She said they were “absolutely lovely” before naming Michael and Matt as her favourites.

Campmates had designated smoking area in the jungle (Credit: ITV)

‘No joke’

She also spilt the beans on other aspects of camp life, confessing it’s harder than she imagined. Grace revealed that the water in the jungle was so cold that she didn’t shower for three days.

And it’s not just hygiene that campmates had to compromise. Most of their meals were very basic and calorie-restricted. She said: “Starvation is no joke at all.”

As for what she ate in the camp, it was one spoonful of rice and one spoonful of beans in the morning and afternoon. The portion was doubled for dinner and maybe some meat.

The I’m A Celebrity star revealed: “I am going to say it now. I ate possum [bleep]. They were tails, there were eels, mud crabs that looked [bleep]ing wild and some sort of bug that’s disgusting actually.”

Due to the restricted diet and other tasks such as collecting wood for fire from the jungle among others, Grace lost a lot of weight.

She said: “I would climb back uphill to the camp; I got so fit. I think that’s why I lost so much weight – I looked like Jessica Ennis when I came out of the jungle, an Olympian.”

