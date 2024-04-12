In Holly Willoughby news, she’ll get revenge on her pals Ant and Dec this weekend as the last ever episode of Saturday Night Takeaway airs.

Holly has teamed up with Rylan Clark as they get their own back on the Geordie duo in a special Get Out of Me Ear.

The segment typically sees Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly control celebrities via an earpiece, putting them in embarrassing situations.

But for the last episode, the tables are turning and some famous faces are getting their own back. Holly has shared a teaser on social media, with her and Rylan making the hosts cause havoc in a restaurant.

She captioned the post: “It’s been worth the wait… This Saturday… #revenge.”

Holly Willoughby news

The video shows Holly instructing Dec to call over a waiter and ask where the toilet is. She then tells Dec to tell the waiter: “Because I need a poo poo.”

Telling him to make straining noise, she then encourages him to emphasise: “I really need a poo.”

Meanwhile, Rylan controls Ant, telling him to stand up and shout “I miss my best friend” while Dec is in the toilet.

Elsewhere, Oti Mabuse and Olly Murs instruct the pair shout “we are celebrities, and we want our food now,” as they wait for service.

Rylan commented on the video: “JUSTICE,” as fans expressed their excitement for the clip to air.

“Can’t wait for this,” one wrote, as another told Holly: “This is hilarious my darling a great job. Well done.”

Ant and Dec’s past prank on Holly

The pair pranked Holly way back in 2014, going undercover to dupe her as she hosted Surprise Surprise.

Ant and Dec pranked Holly back in 2014 (Credit: YouTube)

Holly thought she was surprising charity worker Annabel with a proposal from her boyfriend Richard, played by Ant.

But when ‘Richard’ proposed, Annabel broke down in tears, confessing she was actually in love with her boss Jean-Luc, played by Dec.

Following the prank, Holly told Ant and Dec: “I had no idea, I never thought I would be fooled but I honestly didn’t twig. As far as I was aware we had a relatively simple surprise, a boyfriend proposing to his girlfriend, but it all went wrong.

“I felt my heart sink when she said no. You never think anyone would say no! I was relieved when I found out it was a stunt but the boys best beware, I like a prank so may just have something up my sleeve!”

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway airs March 13 at 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

