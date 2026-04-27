Harry Redknapp throws weight behind Jimmy Bullard following ’nightmare’ I’m A Celebrity final: ‘I thought I was on the Jeremy Kyle Show!’

Harry Redknapp has finally had his say after the jaw-dropping I’m A Celeb South Africa final — and he didn’t hold back, calling the whole thing a “nightmare” after tensions boiled over on live TV.

Viewers watched in disbelief last week as the grand finale descended into chaos, with tempers flaring and accusations flying across the stage.

It all began when eventual winner Adam Thomas came face-to-face with Jimmy Bullard following their earlier clash in camp. But things didn’t stop there — boxer David Haye, who has made no secret of his feelings towards Adam, soon joined the fray.

Now, former campmate Harry Redknapp has weighed in on the dramatic scenes, brushing much of it off as simple “banter” despite the intensity of the moment.

Things took a dramatic turn during the I’m A Celebrity final (Credit: ITV)

Harry Redknapp on ‘nightmare’ I’m A Celeb final

During the live show, tensions between David, Jimmy and Adam quickly resurfaced, with both men criticising Adam’s behaviour following their earlier jungle disagreements.

The situation centred around Adam’s heated row with Jimmy during a trial — and it wasn’t long before the argument reignited in front of the audience.

Things escalated even further when Jimmy clashed with host Ant after being challenged over claims that Adam had been “intimidating”.

As the atmosphere grew increasingly uncomfortable, Sinitta became the first to walk off set, telling the audience the situation felt “aggressive and abusive”. Shortly after, Gemma Collins also exited.

Reflecting on the moment, Harry admitted the experience left him stunned, joking: “I thought it was The Jeremy Kyle Show.”

Harry has shared his thoughts on the drama (Credit: ITV)

Harry had ‘never seen so much aggravation’

Speaking on TalkSport, Harry was asked about the dramatic final — and it’s fair to say he was relieved it was all over.

When quizzed about the chaos, he said: “I thought I’d gone to the wrong show. I thought it was The Jeremy Kyle Show. I’ve never seen so much aggravation. I thought I’m in the wrong studio here. All the crowd is shouting and things.

“Oh, it was a nightmare. I thought, you know, I’m not a celebrity… get me out of here. That’s what I was going to say.”

‘People couldn’t take a bit of banter’

Despite the fiery scenes, Harry insisted the exchanges were nothing out of the ordinary — especially compared to what he’s experienced in decades of football.

“David was, you know, he was in good form, David Haye. But listen, Andy, we’ve been brought up in dressing rooms. You’ve been around football, you two guys, Andy, you know, all your life. Banter,” he shared.

Harry added: “This wasn’t strong banter compared to what you’ve had in dressing rooms over the years. You just get on with it, don’t you?

“It all got out of hand. You know, people couldn’t take a bit of banter and it became a big issue.”

Read more: Jimmy Bullard’s ‘one major error’ revealed during his I’m A Celebrity on-air row with Adam Thomas

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